Weeks of disruption planned for fracking site

Anti-fracking network Reclaim the Power has announced it will take "unprecedented" disruptive action against Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road fracking site this summer.

It will begin with a fortnight of action disrupting companies across the UK supplying services and materials to Cuadrilla and the fracking industry and culminate in a so-called 'Block Around the Clock' for 48 hours at the site.

Kate Robertson, member of Reclaim the Power (London), said: “This summer we’re going all out to stop fracking. Fracking is a major threat to the health of local communities and does not offer meaningful secure jobs like a thriving renewables industry would.

United resistance

"Westminster continues to force this on communities despite overwhelming opposition. Fracking needs access to our natural resources, vehicles, finance and politicians to survive. We will break those links in the fracking supply chain.



“The fracking industry is on the ropes - plans are behind schedule and the companies responsible are losing money. Meanwhile our movement is stronger than ever. We have a commitment to the people of Lancashire and won’t rest until it’s defeated."

The plans come as part of United Resistance: three months of action between April and June, called for by local campaigns Frack Free Lancashire and the anti-fracking Nanas.

Banned in England

The United Resistance began with a 100-woman march last week, highlighting the increased risks of breast cancer near fracking sites. Block Around the Clock will conclude the United Resistance and feed into a summer of continued disruption.



Tina Rothery, from Nanas against fracking, said: “The support of Reclaim the Power as well as others since Cuadrilla arrived in January 2017 has been so welcomed and necessary.

"Our energy wavers as we continue for more than a year of unending campaigning, to turn up daily. The surge of support, energy and power that returns with Reclaim the Power, is a light in an often dark tunnel.

"We know we can succeed because Scotland, Ireland and Wales have halted the industry as have others globally. It can be done and we’re not going anywhere until it is banned in England too.”



This Author

Catherine Harte is a contributing editor of The Ecologist. This story is based on a news release from Reclaim the Power.