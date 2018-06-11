Mass mobilisation planned to highlight government inaction over climate change

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the Rise for Climate mobilisation later this year.

Climate change activists and campaigners from across the world have planned for the coordinated action to take place ahead of September's Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS), in a bid to hammer home the message that governments need to do more to combat climate change.

Attended by governments, cities, businesses and other stakeholders, the GCAS is intended to showcase climate action by non-state actors taking place around the world and inspire deeper commitments from national governments.

Global action

Notable actions will include: tens of thousands taking to the streets of San Francisco, USA; a continental day of action in Australia, several events planned across the Pacific islands and Africa including local renewable energy summits, actions across major European cities with a major march planned in Portugal and a flagship event in Kiev, Ukraine; creative actions in Latin America and virtual marches planned in East Asia.

Those supporting the Rise for Climate mobilisations hope they'll demonstrate what real climate leadership looks like and will challenge governments to accelerate progress towards a just and equitable transition to 100% renewable energy for all.

David Turnbull, strategic communications director of Oil Change International, one of the organisations supporting the action, said: “Communities continue to rise up to beat back an out-of-control fossil fuel industry across the globe.

"They know that if we are going to meet our climate goals, we must work together to stop all new fossil fuel development and ramp down existing production in a just and managed transition to renewable energy.

Ever-strengthening movement

"These mobilisations will be the latest show of force by an ever-strengthening movement that is blocking pipelines, shutting down coal mines, and stopping oil and gas drilling every day. We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.”

Payal Parekh, program director of 350.org which is also lending its support said: "This global mobilisation sends a message to governments around the world: we have the momentum to achieve a fast and just transition to a sustainable and equitable world because more and more communities worldwide are leading the way towards 100 percent renewable energy for all, while also preventing new fossil fuel projects from being built.

"Governments must take a lesson from local leaders because the science is clear, the technology for the energy transition is ready and we demand bold action now.”

Rise for Climate is due to take place on September 8th and is part of a larger wave of global mobilisations taking place this year including Reclaim Power and Global Frackdown .

Together it's hoped these actions will help to build a groundswell of support for real climate leadership, pile the pressure on national leaders that are falling short of their commitments, and create the right momentum to secure a fast and just transition to an equitable world by 2020.



This Author

Catherine Harte is a contributing editor of The Ecologist. This story is based on a news release from Rise for Climate.