“The clearest way into the universe is through a forest wilderness,” said John Muir. Whether nurturing soils, or enabling forest bathing or forest schools, forests play a vital and complex role in human and non-human ecosystems. This summer, a new festival in the National Forest is set to explore the transformational impact of forests on people and places.

The National Forest is the first woodland to be created in the UK for 1,000 years, transforming an industrial landscape, creating jobs and new wildlife habitats, and giving people a new sense of belonging and wellbeing. The Timber festival will be exploring this on the 6th, 7th and 8th of July.

Transformative power

Highlights of Timber will include the world premiere of Seek, Find, Speak, the outdoor theatre companion to The Lost Words, music from Jane Weaver and This Is The Kit, a keynote address from Stuart Maconie, the English festival premiere of Jony Easterby’s new interactive performance Tree and Wood, and the greenfield festival premiere of Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon.

Festivalgoers will even learn how one man, Jason Singh, former Hull City of Culture artist in residence, makes music from plants and plant data! Jason said: “Nature has always been my first source of inspiration. As a beatboxer I am inspired by the rhythms and melodies of animals, birds, insects, aquatic life and I really enjoy mimicking these sounds and placing them in my compositions. For me, its all about nature, inside and out.”

John Everitt, an ecologist and chief executive of the National Forest Company, said: “People who live in the National Forest see every day how the planting of millions of trees over the last 25 years has changed their lives. Timber’s fantastic range of experiences, activities and thought-provoking interactions will offer festival-goers the opportunity to experience the transformative power of forests directly.”

The Ecologist will bring you highlights and learning from the festival, as we think about the role of forests and creativity in creating wellness and change. ​​​​​​​

Elizabeth Wainwright is a contributing editor to The Ecologist, with a special focus on thought leadership. She also co-leads community development charity Arukah Network. You can find her on Twitter @LizWainwright.

