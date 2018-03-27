Excitement grows as prize for permaculture projects announced

Permaculture Magazine is launching a permaculture prize worth £20,000 with the aim of highlighting the worldwide success of the permaculture movement.

The prize will consist of one main award of £10,000 and four runners up of £2,500 and is open to any permaculture project in the world. The closing date for entries is 30 June 2018. The prize has been donated by benefactors and will be awarded by a prestigious panel of international judges.

Maddy and Tim Harland, founders of Permaculture Magazine and Permanent Publications. said: “In a time of global crisis, the world needs well designed, regenerative and inspiring examples of permaculture. We have established this prize to celebrate and support pioneering, best practice projects and tell their stories to shine a light in the darkness.”

The judging panel will be looking for permaculture projects in any of the following areas: regenerating damaged land, enhancing habitat and biodiversity, helping people to gain practical and community skills, adding value to produce and developing local economies, building community, creating social glue and greater economic resilience, modelling new ways of cooperating and new cultural paradigms.



Permaculture Magazine wants to specifically award money to permaculture projects that reach ordinary people and demonstrate best practice permaculture both in terms of ecological and socially innovative design. Any project can apply if it has been functioning for at least three years and has established its place within its community.



This Author

Tony Rollinson writes for Permaculture Magazine. Online applications are now open and it’s free to enter. For more information visit: https://www.permaculture.co.uk/articles/permaculture-prize 2018