Millions set to #PassOnPlastic for world’s first One Plastic Free Day

Millions of people from across the globe are set to say no to plastic pollution as part of the world’s first One Plastic Free Day on June 5 this year.

Organised by international campaign group A Plastic Planet, One Plastic Free Day is aiming to inspire 250 million people from around the world to avoid plastic-packaged food and drink products for 24 hours.

A Plastic Planet is asking social media users to take a photo of the plastic-packaged products they are giving up for One Plastic Free Day and share it on social media, saying why they have been inspired to #PassOnPlastic.

Lives of millions

A Plastic Planet is calling on people everywhere to show how they are breaking free from the shackles of unnecessary plastic packaging.

Campaigners say the day will focus attention on the growing international consensus for radical measures to stem the tide of plastic pollution.

Coinciding with World Environment Day, One Plastic Free Day is also set to prompt international companies to pledge to slash their plastic footprint.

Backed by celebrities including adventurer Ben Fogle and Hollywood actress Bonnie Wright, A Plastic Planet will be sharing on Twitter a host of GIFs that Tweeters can use to signal their support in the lead up to One Plastic Free Day.

Sian Sutherland, a co-founder of A Plastic, said: “One Plastic Free Day will touch the lives of millions of people around the world. Across every continent, people are waking up to the fact that plastic has absolutely no place in food and drink. Where is the logic in wrapping something as fleeting as food in something as indestructible as plastic?

Slowly changing

“Our addiction to plastic is this generation’s smoking. For years, we were blissfully unaware of the terrible damage done by throwaway packaging to our oceans, our soil and the health of future generations. Now we know the truth.

“One Plastic Free Day is all about uniting the world to turn off the plastic tap. It’s just one day to think twice before reaching for that plastic-wrapped food and drink product. None of us are plastic saints; just do what you can.”

Fiona Morgan, head of inspiring action at Sky Ocean Rescue, said: “The world's first One Plastic Free Day represents a big moment in the fight to stop our oceans from drowning in plastic and spreading the word.

"We all aim to inspire people to make simple everyday changes to eradicate single-use plastic as the problem can be solved by working together. We're delighted to support A Plastic Planet to encourage people to #PassOnPlastic on June 5.”

Melati Wijsen, founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags, said: “The beauty of One Plastic Free Day is that it is inspiring millions of young people across Asia and beyond.

"It’s a wonderful action that gets everyone thinking, slowly changing and suddenly it isn’t just one day but everyday in which your lifestyle becomes more plastic-free. I’ve seen what plastic waste has done to my home in Bali and I want to make sure that the world unites so that we stop plastic ruining our beautiful Earth.”

This article is based on a press release from One Plastic Free Day.