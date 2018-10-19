The most toxic cities in the UK

Have you ever wondered how many toxins you’re exposed to every day in your city? A new guide reveals the hidden dangers that lurk in our cities - uncovering some shocking statistics.

Is Your House Killing You?, an interactive guide from Good Move, looks at the number of landfill sites, active power stations, CO2 emissions, air pollution rates and annual average daily flow of traffic, to reveal the most toxic cities across the UK.

Shockingly, Leeds is the most toxic city to live in. Statistics from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy reveal that Leeds has one of the highest rates of carbon emissions, producing an astonishing 4,000kt per year.

Carbon emissions

Cardiff is the most congested city, with the Department for Transport revealing an annual average daily traffic flow of 34,017 vehicles across major roads. However, statistics from SUEZ show that Cardiff also boasts the highest percentage of waste recycled, with an impressive 58.1 percent.

Newcastle is the least toxic city, with no active power stations, no sewage treatment plants and only one electrical substation and landfill site. The city also boasts a low rate of carbon emissions, producing only 1,335kt per year.

Birmingham recycles only 24.4 percent of waste, while Nottingham boasts the lowest carbon emissions with only 1,222 kt - almost nine times less than Central London.

The full top 10 cities in order of most toxic to least toxic can be viewed below:

1. Leeds

2. Glasgow

3. Birmingham

4. London & Manchester

6. Bristol

7. Cardiff

8. Nottingham & Liverpool

10. Newcastle

The comprehensive guide also looks at the chemicals that are concealed in common household furniture and products, revealing the most dangerous toxins hidden in your home.

Marianne Brooker is a contributing editor for The Ecologist. This story is based on a press release from Blueclaw. You can view the guide here.