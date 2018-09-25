Innovation in ethical consumption to be discussed at conference

“New ideas to solve the big issues of our time” is the theme of this year’s Ethical Consumer conference, with sessions on how to rethink the role of the consumer and regenerative and mission-led business.

Speakers include Andy Goldring, chief executive of the Permaculture Association who will discuss innovative systems and Rachel Mountain from Ethex, on choosing an ethical investment.

A panel including Kate Sandle, community manager at B-Corp and Charlie Wigglesworth, deputy chief executive at Social Enterprise UK, will debate different types of innovative company.

Palm oil, plastics, tax avoidance, ethical finance and how to market your ethical business will also be discussed. The full programme is available here.

The conference will be held from 10am – 6pm on 12 October at the Amnesty International Resource Center, Shoreditch, London.

Tickets cost £22.50, including a vegan or vegetarian lunch, and are available online. To gain your 20 percent discount, use the code TheEcologist.

The conference is sponsored by vegetarian food co-operative, Suma Wholefoods.

This Author

Catherine Early is chief reporter for The Ecologist.