Socialists win in Spain with Green New Deal

The PSOE clinched 29 percent of the vote and 123 seats in the 350-seat congress after campaigning on a sweeping platform of ecological transition

It will need to form a coalition with populist left-wing party Unidos Podemos (UP), which has also called for a decarbonization of the economy. Even then, it will also require the help of regional parties, or the centre-right Ciudadanos, in order to govern.

Commenting on the results, political analyst Pepe Fernández-Albertos pointed to PSOE’s gain of 6.1 percent as “something quite exceptional for a party in government.” At 75.8 percent, attendance was also 9 percent higher than the previous election in 2016.

Social contract

Notably, the PSOE also gained votes in coal mining regions where it has struck a major deal to close shut the industry down.

In October, the government agreed with unions and the industry that €220m will be injected into mining regions over the next decade, boosting retirement schemes and retraining.

Local media described the results as a “triumph” with Socialist vote share nearing 50% in many mining towns.

The pledge to spearhead “a just and sustainable economy” was the first of seven pledges in the PSOE’s manifesto.

The manifesto called for a “Green New Deal”, which it describes as “a new social contract, a new pact between capital, work and the planet”. That means a “maximum efficiency in the use of natural resources” and the development of “technologies that are less polluting and with less impact on biodiversity, especially renewables and the creation of ‘green jobs’ in every sector”

PSOE proposed to overhaul the Spanish constitution to include the “consideration of planetary limits as conditions for economic progress,” along with the precautionary principles and the principle of no-return – in legal jargon, a guarantee not to amend environmental law if this lowers standards.

Renewable energy

Prior to the election, the PSOE had proposed one of the world’s most aggressive climate laws. The legislation committed the government to slash greenhouse emissions to 90 percent of 1990 levels by 2050, ban fracking and end subsidies for fossil fuels.

Since winning a razor-thin majority in June, the PSOE has buoyed a previously embattled renewables sector by scrapping an emblematic levy on solar energy and committing to install 6,000-7,000MW of renewable power every year until 2030.

The conservative People’s Party, which shredded the country’s renewable energy industry during eight years in power, suffered a huge defeat. It’s seat count fell from 137 to 66.

This Author

Natalie Sauer reports for Climate Home News. She has contributed to a variety of international outlets, including Politico Europe, AFP and The Ecologist. This article was first published on Climate Home.

Image: Spain's finance minister Maria Jesus Montero, industry, commerce and tourism minister Reyes Maroto, justice minister Dolores Delgado García and minister for the ecological transition Teresa Ribera, celebrating Sunday's election win. Teresa Ribera, Twitter (via Climate Home).