Cuadrilla breaks earthquake safety regulations

An earthquake measuring 1.6 on the Richter scale has led to Cuadrilla halting fracking operations in Lancashire, less than a week after resuming. Earthquake regulations are in place to protect the safety of local communities.

In 60 days of fracking last year, there were 57 earthquakes in Lancashire. Green group Friends of the Earth is calling for the controversial industry to be banned.

Jamie Peters, campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “It’s obvious that fracking can’t be done without triggering earthquakes. This latest quake is a sign that Cuadrilla just can’t stick within the regulations they agreed. Even small vibrations at ground level can be the sign of far more damaging impacts deep underground.

Weakening regulations

Peters continued: " Earthquake regulations must be maintained for the safety of local communities. 52 seismic events in just 6 days of fracking and now the biggest earthquake at the site clearly underlines that this is absolutely not the time to start weakening regulations.

“Fracking just isn’t part of the future if the government is serious about avoiding climate breakdown, in fact it defies belief that the oil and gas industry think they are part of a response to climate change. It’s time to ban climate-wrecking fracking and back renewable energy and green jobs instead.”

Marianne Brooker is The Ecologist's content editor. This article is based on a press release from Friends of the Earth.

Image: Marianne Van Loo, Flickr.