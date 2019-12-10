Lib Dems promise £100 billion for climate action

The Liberal Democrats have set out a £100 billion spending plan to tackle climate change.

The party would aim to generate 80 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030, and retrofit all homes, targeting those in fuel poverty first by 2025 as part of Our Plan for Tackling the Climate Emergency.

A Lib Dem government would promise to plant 60 million trees a year, ensure all new cars sold are electric by 2030, and ban all non-essential, non-recyclable, single-use plastic within three years.

Crisis

Wera Hobhouse, the Lib Dem climate emergency spokeswoman (pictured), said: "The climate emergency is real. It's upon us and we need to take radical action now.

"Our children will never forgive us if we allow the climate crisis to rob them of their future. The Liberal Democrats have a fully-costed, bold plan to protect our planet now and for generations to come.

"Brexit would leave us out in the cold internationally and unable to work co-operatively with our European partners on this global issue.

"Young people and children across the world have been crying out for politicians to take action on the climate crisis.

"The Liberal Democrats are listening and will make real change happen. We will build a world with clean air, clean waters, and where wildlife can flourish."

This Author

Catherine Wylie is a reporter with PA. Image: Liberal Democrats.