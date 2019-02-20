Women's vital role in forest restoration

Thousands of women across the world - from the UK, the USA and Australia, to Kenya, South Africa and Nepal - will be gathering to sing for the trees in celebration of International Women’s Day, Friday 8 March.

The "mass of gentle activism" includes 53 events in parks, forests and gardens in 14 countries across the globe and is part of a campaign being spearheaded by global women-led reforestation movement, TreeSisters.

The events will raise awareness of the crucial role trees play in mitigating climate change, as well as the vital role women are playing in the restoration of the world's forests.

Dynamic change

TreeSisters, a UK registered charity, had so far funded the planting of more than three million trees in the tropics - increasing the capacity for reforestation to provide up to 50 percent of our global warming solution over the next 50 crucial years.

Pollyanna Darling, a spokesperson for TreeSisters, is leading the Sing for the Trees campaign. She said: “On International Women’s Day we want to honour the remarkable role trees play in mitigating climate change and sustaining a healthy planet.

"Trees restore life in so many ways. They provide clean air, oxygen and food, boost our health and wellbeing, sequester carbon, filter pollution from the air, minimise flood damage, prevent soil erosion, seed rainfall, nourish our rivers and oceans, provide a bountiful habitat for wildlife, and countless other benefits.

“With the theme of International Women’s Day being to build a gender-balanced world, we also want to honour the important role women play in bringing a feminine response to climate change."

She added: "Our care for living systems and capacity to rally together to create dynamic change in the world, inspiring others by example, really matter at this time. We influence our children, our extended families and our communities. The world needs women to raise their voices and singing for trees is a beautiful, nourishing way to do that.”

Primary allies

Details of Sing for the Trees activities happening in the UK and across the globe can be found on the TreeSisters Facebook events page, with more being added every day.

Events in the UK include an appearance in Stroud by renowned singer and song maker Liz Terry ; with singing in Ceredigion, Wales led by Jenny Smith, programme director of TreeSisters; and another in Great Malvern coordinated by Susan Hale, author of Sacred Space Sacred Sound and founder of the annual global event Earth Day-Sing for the Trees.

TreeSisters are encouraging women worldwide to take a leadership role, raise their voices and set up their own Sing for the Trees events on 8 or 9 March, whether in an organised way, or more informally. The charity is also inviting women to use the opportunity to take some restorative time out in nature from their typically busy, care-giving lives.

Clare Dubois, founder and CEO of TreeSisters, said: “Women tend to give a lot, taking little time for ourselves and our energy can get very depleted. Singing opens our hearts and gives us energy, joy and hope, something we really need right now as we face climate change.

"Trees are a huge hope and are primary allies for us all. Singing for the trees is a way of coming into connection with the forests we love, and with others - for the sheer fun of it. This International Women’s Day, we invite you to step into leadership and coordinate a Sing for the Trees event for your community. You’re not alone, we’re doing it together all around the world.”

This Article

This article is based on a press release from Sing for the Trees. If you would like to coordinate a Sing for the Trees event for your local community, TreeSisters would love to support you. The charity has a resource of songs, a coordinator’s kit and a support group for coordinators. To find out more, sign up to the TreeSisters online community platform, TreeSisters Nest: http://bit.ly/TSNestjoin. Once you’ve joined, locate the Sing for the Trees Group.