The most endangered animals in the world

Our planet has an abundance of animals that help ecosystems around the world thrive. What happens when they start to become endangered and even extinct?

In 2018 alone we saw three bird species go extinct: the Cryptic Treehugger, Alagoas Foliage-gleaner and the Hawaiin Po’ouli. We also saw the last male northern white rhino die at a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya in 2018 - with just two females left, there is no way to reproduce and continue this species now.

The Center for Biological Diversity has said: “We're currently experiencing the worst spate of species die-offs since the loss of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago”. We must do something to fix this mass problem.

Survival rate

Giraffes have been added to the endangered species list, and numbers of the long-necked mammals have gone down by 40 percent over the last three decades, mostly as a result of human activity in their habitats. There survival rate is threatened by human poaching.

eCo2 Greetings has created an interactive map that highlights some of the most endangered and critically endangered species around the world.

All of these animals play a vital part in our ecosystems and their existence is in our hands. So, how can we as a planet improve the future of their existence?

Take a look at the map here to see just what species are endangered and how each country can work together to save them.

