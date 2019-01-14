First carbon neutral honey launched

Honeybee farmer Jez Rose runs Bees for Business. The company works with businesses that want to adopt a beehive and help reverse the decline of the honeybee, as well as producing award-winning raw British honey under the brand name Bees&Co.

The business has gained Carbon Neutral status by switching to a 100 percent renewable energy supplier, moving to 100 percent recyclable packaging, reducing identified carbon emissions created as a result of transport or deliveries and off-setting all remaining carbon emissions with a contribution to renewable energy.

It's carbon neutral credentials endorsed by the Carbon Footprint Standard – an internationally recognised standard for establishing low carbon products.

Reversing the decline

Jez said: “This isn’t just another sustainability milestone for us but probably the most significant and we are delighted to run our organic farm and produce our delicious raw honey in such a way that further protects the environment - a world first.

"We are an environmentally conscious brand with a campaigning message at our heart. Everything we do is working towards our aim of reversing the decline of the honeybee in the UK. We have already banned pesticides, chemicals, plastic wrapping, non-recyclable IT products and unnecessary paper from our business.

"Those businesses that adopt one of our beehives do so safe in the knowledge that not only are they elevating their corporate social responsibility credentials, but they are helping to keep our planet sustainable and helping us ensure the continued existence of the honeybee.”

Award winning

There are very few food products that can be classified as carbon neutral - and Bees&Co. honey is a first for honey. The honey produced on the farm is entirely natural, raw, British and produced in small batches with an intense amount of work going into every single jar.

Food’s carbon footprint is measured by the greenhouse gas emissions produced by growing, rearing, farming and processing, transporting, storing, cooking and disposing of the food we eat.

Bees&Co. Wild Countryside honey is the winner of a Great Taste Award and has iconic clients selling and using the honey from within the hospitality sector, including The Ned hotel, Michelin-star Restaurant Story and Nobu Hotel in London.

This Author

Marianne Brooker is a commissioning editor for The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from Bees for Business. The honey is available to buy direct to wholesale suppliers via the Bees for Business website www.beesforbusiness.com