Inspiring films for environmentalists

World-renowned environmental and peace activist Satish Kumar provides simple guidance and inspiration for anyone interested in contributing to positive change on our planet in a series of short videos being published through this month.

Change the Story showcases Kumar remarkable philosophy and insights on caring for the environment, cultivating personal wellbeing and upholding human values. The Resurgence Trust, owner of The Ecologist, is releasing a new film every day in January on its Vimeo channel.

Kumar edited Resurgence magazine for 43 years and founded the Resurgence Trust. He said: “I’m delighted to share my vision for how to meet our planet’s escalating environmental and political problems with hope and optimism in these films.

Wild landscapes

"The subjects of the films range from economics to Gaia Theory, science to Shakespeare, and energy to the importance of the food we eat. Each one has a simple message: together let’s write a new story for our time.”

Kumar, 82, is the author of seven books including the bestselling No Destination about his extraordinary 8,000-mile peace walk from India to America. He is the guiding spirit behind several acclaimed ecological organisations including Schumacher College in Devon. His latest book Elegant Simplicity will be published in April 2019.

Resurgence, renamed Resurgence & Ecologist in 2012, has been at the forefront of environmental change for more than 50 years. It publishes, in print and online, positive, informed and original perspectives on ecology, activism, social justice, ethical living, and the arts. It has been described as "the spiritual and artistic flagship of the green movement".

Contributors to Resurgence & Ecologist include Fritjof Capra, The Dalai Lama, Noam Chomsky, Jonathon Porritt, Vandana Shiva, Caroline Lucas, George Monbiot and Germaine Greer. Michael Morpurgo, the former Children's Laureate, said: “No publication has done more to raise awareness of the dangers to the environment of our throw-away society.”

The films were recorded in and around Satish’s home in Hartland, North Devon and other wild landscapes that inspire him and are being shared on the Resurgence Trust Twitter feed (@Resurgence_mag) and Facebook page (@Resurgencetrust).

This Author

Angie Burke is the trust manager at the Resurgence Trust, owner and publisher of The Ecologist.