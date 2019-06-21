Labour appoints shadow minister for climate justice

Danielle Rowley MP, the newly appointed Shadow Minister for Climate Justice and Green Jobs, has called on the government to ban fracking, allow onshore wind and create free bus travel for under 25s.



Under the new role Danielle Rowley will liaise with popular movements on climate change, including the climate school strikers, to hear their concerns and discuss Labour policies.



Danielle is spending her first day in her new role on Friday at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute in Midlothian discussing solar energy, and with the climate school strikers at Holyrood.

She will also focus on ensuring that the decarbonisation of our energy system and investment in green infrastructure leads to the creation of high-skilled, unionised and UK-based green jobs.



As a first priority, she will demand the government step up its action to lower carbon emissions commensurate with its newly adopted 2050 net zero target.



According to the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), the UK is still off track to meet its near term targets in the 2020s and 2030s, despite parliament declaring a climate emergency in May.



Conservatives have continued to back new fracking sites despite evidence that fracking will lock the UK into an energy infrastructure based on fossil fuels long after 2030 when the CCC says gas in the UK must sharply decline.



Since 2015, the Conservatives have introduced huge barriers in the planning system to onshore wind development in England, and blocked onshore wind from competing for subsidies, effectively banning a renewable energy source from replacing existing reliance on fossil fuels.

Providing free bus travel will reduce carbon emissions and generate lifelong use of public transport for young people.



Ms Rowley said: “As a campaigner I’m really excited that I’ll be working more closely with the climate movement, including the inspiring youth climate strikers, to urgently move the issue forward.



“Since Parliament declared a climate emergency and adopted the 2050 net zero target the government has not introduced a single practical measure that will help the UK to lower its emissions.



“As a priority, I will be using my position to push them to immediately ban fracking, stop blocking onshore wind and extend free bus travel to under 25s.



“We need to kickstart a Green Industrial Revolution in the UK informed by diverse voices both within and outside of the climate movement.”

This article is based on a press release from the Labour party.