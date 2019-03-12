Splash out on a pond

People are being encouraged to "put in a pond" for this year’s Wild About Gardens challenge, from The Wildlife Trusts and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Even mini container ponds can make the biggest difference to wildlife.

Wild About Gardens sees the two charities join forces to raise awareness of the importance of gardens in supporting wildlife and offer tips and advice on how to make them more wildlife-friendly.

The UK has lost ponds, rivers and streams at a rapid rate and only a small amount of our natural ponds and wetlands remain. Many of these are in poor condition and 13 percent of freshwater and wetland species are threatened with extinction from Great Britain.

Damselflies

The loss of these important places – to development, drainage and intensive farming – is linked to a huge decline in wildlife, including frogs and toads, water voles and insects.

Adding a pond – by digging one in your back garden or simply by filling a waterproof container outside your front door – is one of the best ways you can help wildlife and enjoy the benefits of seeing water plants, birds and bees close to home.

Digging a pond is great for hedgehogs to have somewhere to drink and for frogs, newts and other amphibians to feed and breed. All ponds – large, small, dug or container – are good news for bats, damselflies, dragonflies, other insects.

Ellie Brodie, senior policy manager at The Wildlife Trusts said: “It’s such fun to help wildlife with a pocket pond – it needn’t be big. All you need to do is fill an old sink or washing-up bowl with rainwater, plant it up and make sure that wildlife can get in and out – it’s easy!

"I love watching bright blue damselflies landing on the irises in my pond – they’re so beautiful and it’s great knowing I’m helping local wildlife.”

Attractive

Helen Bostock, senior horticultural Aadvisor at the RHS, said: “Ponds and other water features are an attractive focal point in any garden and are a real haven for wildlife.

"Even cheap container ponds made from upcycled materials will quickly be colonised by a whole host of creatures and help form a living chain of aquatic habitats across the neighbourhood.”

This Article

This article is based on a press release from The Wildlife Trusts. Image: Mark Hamblin (c) The Wildlife Trusts.