Climate activists glue themselves to City Hall

Three protesters have glued themselves to City Hall in London to raise awareness of climate change ahead of the EU elections.

Andrew Medhurst, an ex-banker, Larch Maxey, a teacher, and Roger Hallam, a PhD student, are all running as independent candidates in the EU elections as part of the Climate and Ecological Emergency Independents group.

Mothiur Rahman, a lawyer who is standing for the group, said outside of City Hall: "Not enough is being done. We are taking the practice ... of non-violent civil disobedience into the European elections, because the status quo isn't working.

"Would you put your child on a bus if there were a 50/50 chance of it crashing? We need to act now, it's an emergency.

"We've chosen City Hall because (Mayor) Sadiq Khan has made some steps - the London Assembly has declared a Climate Emergency - that's just a declaration, it's just words.

"It's not enough - we can't let this be a greenwashing. The dangers are quite clear."

The group, which is fielding nine candidates in the European elections, said it has been inspired by youth climate protesters.

Its manifesto involves three aims, similar to that of the protest group Extinction Rebellion:

- The Council of Ministers and the European Parliament must tell the truth and take action to declare a Climate and Ecological Emergency.

- The Declaration on a Climate and Ecological Emergency must demand a zero carbon Europe by a date no later than 2030.

- National Citizen Assemblies on Climate & Ecological Justice must be instituted and have a leading role in shaping a zero carbon Europe

Mason Boycott-Owen is a reporter with the Press Association.