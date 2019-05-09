Europe needs 'sustainability and wellbeing pact'

The echo from the streets of Europe and beyond is ‘system change, not climate change’. When climate activist Greta Thunberg met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, she told him to talk to the experts, but what should they say?

We, over 200 system change experts from academia, civil society and cities, have some answers. Last autumn, a group of 238 scientists and 90.000 citizens asked for an end to Europe’s growth dependency and at a Growth in Transition conference in Vienna we made this more concrete. We look beyond increasing GDP towards a positive plan for a post-growth economy.



Our three key leverage points on how to launch a transition towards a thriving society within planetary boundaries advise policy-makers at European, national, regional and municipal levels on ways to confront the still worsening triple crisis of climate change, mass extinction and inequality.

Let’s be honest. Neither the Paris Agreement nor the Aichi Biodiversity Targets nor the current tax regimes are capable of dealing with these existential threats. As a group of scientists just wrote in Science: “The current measures for protecting the climate and biosphere are deeply inadequate”.

Deep changes are not only needed, but also wanted. A recent and massive poll taken all over Europe showed that a majority of Europeans now consider that the environment should be a priority - even at the expense of growth.

Broad agreement was found on three major systemic changes. These three leaps are not excluding other solutions, but they all three are urgent, possible, needed, wanted and game-changing. They do require a visionary mindset and a can-do attitude. They require a mindshift away from incremental thinking, the mindset that has brought us to this point of crisis.

1) Dethrone King GDP, elect WELLBEING

People want to thrive in a living world. Policies catering to GDP growth often sacrifice people and planet alike, while policies towards well-being help us heal.

Prosperity without growth is possible. Growth by over-exploitation of resources, safety shortcuts and pollution drive both people and planet to burnouts. Examples from Bhutan to New Zealand and Barcelona show that putting social and environmental progress before GDP really works.

Demands to the European Commission:

Turn the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) into a Sustainability and Wellbeing Pact (SWP).

Change from “Jobs, growth and investment“ to “Wellbeing, jobs and sustainability“

Establish a DG for Wellbeing and Future Generations led by the first vice-president

Demands to countries, regions and municipalities:

Create a wellbeing and future generations portfolio at the heart of governance

2) From TAX HAVENS for the few to REDISTRIBUTION for the many

Tax wealth more and labour less. Tax pollution progressively and stop subsidising it.

Two post-war decades of +-90% top income tax rates in US & UK became a rate (far) under 50% now. Most EU countries followed, leaving the rich off the hook. As a result, inequality has been rising steadily and a growing feeling of (tax) injustice has spilled into social unrest and populism. The Gilets Jaunes uprising in France showed that you can’t tax pollution without a fair taxation system. Subsidies supporting pollution and resource overuse need to end immediately and pollution/carbon taxes must be used to promote welfare for the poorest.

Demands:

Set top income tax rates above 80% for redistribution to low- & middle-income families.

Tax air travel for redistribution to better and low to zero-cost public transport.

Launch progressive carbon and resource taxes at the source and redistribute.

Provide tax incentives for the use of recycled materials.

3) EFFICIENT products are good, SUFFICIENT solutions are great

Efficiency gains are important, but only the beginning of the solution.

Social and cultural exclusion can undo efficiency gains. We don’t need to sell more products, we need sufficient solutions that are long-lasting. Some companies already sell the service of having light, instead of the product of a light bulb, reversing the incentive from planned obsolescence to long lasting products. Barcelona’s zero-waste strategy includes advanced separate waste collection systems with smart waste containers to identify users and reduce residual waste as well as boost biowaste catchment – going much further than awareness raising, prevention, and support for reuse.

Demands:

Support the development of better business models like the product-service economy.

Implement zero waste strategies at all governance levels following the waste management hierarchy for operations and extended producers’ responsibility schemes.

Decrease the VAT on labour-intensive services such as repairing.

Leap from efficiency to sufficiency policies to make sustainable lifestyles the default.

These Authors

The six first signatories lead the drafting of this letter. All signatories come from academia, civil society and city governments.

Nick Meynen, Policy Officer Environmental and Economic justice, European Environmental Bureau

Maria Langsenlehner, Project Associate, EU-Umweltbüro

Kate Raworth, Author of Doughnut Economics

Patrick ten Brink, EU Policy Director, European Environmental Bureau

Toni Ribas Bravo, Ecology Group Coordinator, Barcelona en Comú

Halliki Kreinin, Research Assistant, Institute for Ecological Economics, Vienna University of Economics and Business

Dr Jason Hickel, Anthropologist, University of London

Dr Katherine Trebeck, Policy & Knowledge Lead, Wellbeing Economy Alliance

Dr Lorenzo Fioramonti, Professor, University of Pretoria, South Africa

Dr Federico Demaria, Ecological Economist, Autonomous University of Barcelona

Dr Dan O’Neill, Associate Professor in Ecological Economics, University of Leeds

Dr. Marta Conde, President Researc & Degowth, Researcher Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona

Dr. Claudio Cattaneo Senior Researcher, Department of Environmental Studies, Masaryk University, Brno Czech Republic

Riccardo Mastini, PhD Candidate in Ecological Economics and Political Ecology, Institute of Environmental Science and Technology, Autonomous University of Barcelona

Dr. Christian Kerschner, Assistant Professor Modul University Vienna, AT and Masaryk University Brno CZ

Dr Giorgos Kallis, ICREA Professor, Ecological Economist, Autonomous University of Barcelona

Dr Petter Næss, Professor of Planning in Urban Regions, Norwegian University of Life Sciences

John Barry, Professor of Green Political Economy Queen’s University Belfast

Prof. Dr. Maja Göpel, Political Economist and System Innovation scholar, University of Leuphana

Dr. Christoph Gran, Senior Economist, ZOE. Institute for Future-Fit Economies

Jonathan Barth, Economist, ZOE. Institute for Future-Fit Economies;

Prof. Dr. Hermann Ott, University of Sustainable Development Eberswalde, Germany

Dr. Friedrich Hinterberger, SERI Sustainable Europe Research Institute and University of Applied Arts Vienna

Kate Soper, Emeritus Professor of Philosophy, London Metropolitan University

Prof. Jean Gadrey, Economist, University of Lille, France

Prof. Kate Pickett, Epidemiologist and University Champion for Justice & Equality, University of York

Vincent Liegey, co-author of A Degrowth Project, engineer, consultant and interdisciplinary researcher, France / Hungary.

Dr. Miklós Antal, Ecological Economist, University of Leeds

Dr. Stefania Barca, senior researcher, Center for Social Studies - University of Coimbra

Dr. Andreas Novy, associate professor, Vienna University of Economics and Business

Mauro gallegati, prof economics, univ politecnica marche, ancona

Dr. Alexandra Köves, ecological economist, Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary

Prof. Frank Moulaert, KU Leuven, Belgium

Julien-François Gerber, Assist. Prof. in Environment and Development, International Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, Netherlands

Elgars Felcis, sustainability scientist, University of Latvia and chairman of Latvian Permaculture association

Dr. Janis Brizga, NGO Green Liberty, Latvia

Prof. Tor A. Benjaminsen, human geographer, Norwegian University of Life Sciences

Dr. Nadia Johanisova, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic

Dr. Mihnea Tanasescu, Research Fellow in Political Ecology, Research Foundation Flanders (FWO) at the Free University of Brussels (VUB)

Dr Eeva Houtbeckers, postdoctoral researcher, Aalto University, Finland

Fabricio Bonilla, Happiness Economics Researcher, Institute of Environmental Science and Technology, Autonomous University of Barcelona

Dr Paul Ariès, authors of Degrowth or barbarity, director of the International “Observatoire de la Gratuité” (OIG), France

Dr Ivo Ponocny, Full Professor at MODUL University Vienna, Austria

Timothée Parrique, PhD Candidate in Political Economy. University of Clermont Auvergne (CERDI) and Stockholm University (SRC)

Dr. Matthias Schmelzer, researcher at Friedrich-Schiller University Jena and at Konzeptwerk Neue Ökonomie

Dr. Dennis Eversberg, Junior research group leader, Friedrich Schiller University, Jena, Germany

Jan Blažek, Doctoral student in Environmental Humanities, Masaryk University Brno, Czech Republic

Dr. Alevgul Sorman, Ikerbasque Research Fellow, Basque Centre for Climate Change (BC3)

Lilian Pungas, Research Assistant and PhD candidate, Friedrich Schiller University, Jena, Germany

Dr. Barry McMullin, Full Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Computing, Dublin City University, Ireland

Dr. Melanie Pichler, senior researcher, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna

Dr. Manuel González de Molina, Professor. Agroecosystems History Lab, Seville, Spain

Prof. Brent Bleys, Ecological Economist, Ghent University, Belgium

Christian Dorninger, PhD-candidate, Leuphana University of Lüneburg, Germany, and Konrad-Lorenz-Institute Klosterneuburg, Austria

Dr Panos Petridis, Researcher, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU), Austria

Dr François Briens, Researcher in socio-ecological economy and prospective studies, France

Dr. Martin Fritz, Researcher at Friedrich-Schiller University Jena, Germany

Dr. Vivian Price, Professor, Interdisciplinary Studies, Coordinator, Labor Studies, California State University, Dominguez Hils, California, USA

Dr Max Koch, Professor in Social Policy, Lund University, Sweden.

Logan Strenchock, Environmental and Sustainability Officer, Central European University, Budapest, Hungary

Prof. Matteo Villa, Associate Professor in Economic Sociology, University of Pisa

Ernest Aigner, PhD candidate, Vienna University of Economics and Business

Dr Lidija Živčič, Expert, Focus Association for Sustainable Development, Slovenia

Orsolya Lazányi, PhD candidate in ecological economics, Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary

Dr. Erik Gomez-Baggethun, Professor in Environmental Governance, Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), Norway

Dr. Laura Horn, Associate Professor in Global Political Economy, Roskilde University, Denmark

Philippe Defeyt, Chairman, Institute for Sustainable Development, Belgium

Jacques Grinevald, Emeritus Professor, Graduate Institute of Development Studies (GIDS), Geneva

Dr Thomas Smith, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environmental Studies, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic

Inge Røpke, Professor of Ecological Economics, Aalborg University, Denmark

Lucie Sovová, PhD candidate at the Department of Environmental Studies, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic and Rural Sociology group, Wageningen University, the Netherlands

Dr. Hervé Corvellec, Professor of Management, Lund University, Sweden

Dr Hubert Buch-Hansen, Associate Professor, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark

Dr Ekaterina Chertkovskaya, Lecturer, Lund University, Sweden

Dr Moira Nelson, Associate Professor, Lund University, Sweden

Dr György Pataki, Associate Professor, Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary

Dr Alexander Paulsson, Lecturer, Lund University, Sweden

Dr Timothée Duverger, Associate Professor, Sciences Po Bordeaux, France

Prof. Francesco Gonella, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy

Dr Christos Zografos, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Spain

Dr Fabrice Flipo, Institut Mines-Télécom BS, France

François Jarrige, Historian, University of Burgundy, France

Dr Tuula Helne, Senior researcher, Kela (The Social Insurance Institution of Finland), Helsinki

Dr Anna Heikkinen, Senior Research Fellow, Tampere University, Finland

Prof. Dr. Aram Ziai, Political scientist, University of Kassel, Germany

Dr Jens Friis Lund, professor of Political Ecology, University of Copenhagen

Dr Stefan Gaarsmand Jacobsen, assistant professor, Roskilde University

Dr Mladen Domazet, Research director, Institute for Political Ecology, Zagreb, Croatia

Edina Vadovics, Research director, GreenDependent Institute, Hungary

Olivier Malay, Researcher in economics, University of Louvain, Belgium

Ajda Pistotnik, Independent Researcher, EnaBanda, Slovenia

Dr Fausto Gusmeroli - Università degli Studi di Milano, Italy

Dr Ray Cunningham, Green House Think Tank, UK

Dr Janne I. Hukkinen, Professor of Environmental Policy, University of Helsinki, Finland

Dr Guy Julier, Professor of Design Leadership, Aalto University, Finland

Dr Lassi Linnanen, Professor of Environmental Management, Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology, Finland

Piotr Barczak, Polish Zero Waste Association, Institute for Circular Economy, European Environmental Bureau, Poland

Philipp von Gehren, Researcher, Austrian Agency for Health & Food Safety

Dr Pasi Heikkurinen, Lecturer in Management, University of Helsinki, Finland; Adjunct Professor of Sustainability and Organizations, Aalto University, Helsinki; Visiting Research Fellow, University of Leeds, UK

Dr Toni Ruuska, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Helsinki, Finland

Ana Poças Ribeiro, PhD Candidate on Sustainable Consumption at Copernicus Institute for Sustainable Development, Utrecht University

Kristoffer Wilén, Doctoral student, Hanken School of Economics, Finland

Dr. Jean-Louis Aillon, M.D., Phd Candidate in Anthropology and Psychology (Università di Genova, Italy)

Dr. Tuuli Hirvilammi, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Jyväskylä, Finland

Prof. Dr. Ernst Worrell, Professor Energy & Resources, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Dr Anne Chapman, Co-chair, Green House Think Tank, UK

Nigel Cohen, Economist, Inclusivity Project, UK

Dr Andrew Mearman, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Leeds, UK; and Green House Think Tank.

Sigrid Stagl, Professor of Environmental Economics & Policy, WU - Vienna University of Economics, Inst Ecol Econ, Austria

Jennifer Hinton, Researcher,, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University, Sweden

Madis Vasser, Board member, NGO Estonian Green Movement, Estonia

Dr Miłosława Stępień, independent researcher, Poland

Prof.Bożena Ryszawska, Wroclaw University of Economics, Poland

Marcin Popkiewicz, physycist, Warsaw University, Poland. Author of ‘World at the Crossroads’, ‘Energy Revolution. But why?’ and ’Climate Science’

Jakub Rok, PhD candidate in economics, University of Warsaw, Poland

Dr Weronika Parfianowicz, Institute of Polish Culture, University of Warsaw, Poland

Dr Łukasz Drozda, Institute of Social Prevention and Resocialisation, University of Warsaw, Poland

Dr Maciej Kassner, Institute of Philosophy, Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, Poland

Dr Andrzej Tarłowski, Faculty of Psychology, University of Economics and Humanities in Warsaw, Poland

Dr Michał Czepkiewicz, Post-Doc researcher, Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Iceland

Dr Maciej Grodzicki, Institute of Economics, Finance and Management, Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland

Angelina Kussy, Predoctoral Researcher, Dep. of Social and Cultural Anthropology, Autonomous University of Barcelona

Prof. Piotr Skubała, soil ecologist, University of Silesia, Faculty of Biology and Environmental Protection, Poland

Dr hab. Wiktor Kotowski, wetland ecologist, Professor at University of Warsaw, Faculty of Biology, Poland

Dr Zofia Prokop, evolutionary ecologist, Jagiellonian University, Faculty of Biology, Poland

Dr hab. Łukasz Michalczyk, evolutionary biologist, Faculty of Biology, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Eliza Kondzior, PhD student in Biology, Mammal Research Institute Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Dr Barbara Pietrzak, ecologist, assistant professor, Faculty of Biology, University of Warsaw, Poland

Dr. Kasia Piwosz, aquatic microbial ecologist, Scientist, Institute of Microbiology Czech Academy of Sciences,

Dr. Anna Urbanowicz, molecular biologist, Polish Academy of Sciences, Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Poland

Mateusz Leźnicki, researcher in Philosophy of Law, PhD candidate, Polish Academy of Sciences, Institute of Legal Studies, Poland

Dr. Piotr Zieliński, evolutionary biologist, Faculty of Biology, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Dr. Piotr Bentkowski, Inserm / Sorbonne Université, Institut Pierre Louis d'Epidémiologie et de Santé Publique,

Prof. dr hab. Kazimierz Rykowski Forest Research Institute, Warsaw, Poland

Dr hab. Agnieszka Pajdak-Stós, aquatic microbial ecologist, Faculty of Biology, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Dr hab Paweł Koperski, hydrobiologist, Faculty of Biology, University of Warsaw, Poland

Prof dr hab. Jan Marcin Węsławski, marine ecologist, Institute of Oceanology Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Dr hab. Anna Muszewska, biologist, Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Dr Barbara Stępień, postdoctoral researcher, Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics,

Jakub Kronenberg, Social-Ecological Systems Analysis Lab at University of Lodz, and the Sendzimir Foundation, Poland

Paweł Koteja, biologist, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland

Dr Michał Pałasz, Institute of Culture, Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland

Dr Mateusz Płóciennik, assistant professor (ecology, palaeoclimatology), Faculty of Biology and Environmental Protection, University of Lodz, Łódź, Poland

Prof. dr hab. Jan R.E. Taylor, ecologist and ecophysiologist, Institute of Biology, University of Białystok, Poland

Dr Ernst von Kimakowitz, Direktor, Humanistic Management Center; Humanistic Management Network, Switzerland

Dr hab. Karol Zub, Associate Professor, Mammal Research Institute PAS, Białowieża, Poland

Igor Siedlecki, biologist, Faculty of Biology, University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

Dr Joanna Tusznio, Faculty of Biology, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Krakow, Poland

Dr hab. Łukasz Kaczmarek, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań, Poland

Prof. dr hab. Jan Kozłowski, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Łukasz Berlik, independent researcher, Natural Society of Opole Voivodeship, Poland

Dr Beata Czyż, ecologist, University of Wrocław, Poland

Dr hab. Maria Niklińska, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Anna Gromada, Social and Economic Policy Advisor, the Kalecki Foundation, the UN and the Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Jacek M. Szymura, biologist, Institute of Zoology and Biomedical Research, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Anna Hauler, PhD candidate, hydrobiologist, Faculty of Biology, University of Warsaw, Poland

Dr Maria J. Golab, ecologist, Institute of Nature Conservation, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Paulina Kramarz, evolutionary ecologist, Faculty of Biology, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Krakow, Poland

Alek Rachwald, forest ecologist, Forest Ecology Department, Forest Research Institute, Raszyn, Poland

Elisa Plazio, PhD student in Ecology, Faculty of Biology, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Krakow, Poland

Dr Justyna Kierat, melittologist and evolutionary biologist, independent environmental educator, Krakow, Poland

Dr hab. Krzysztof Pabis, marine ecologist, entomologist, Faculty of Biology and Environmental Protection, University of Lodz, Łódź, Poland

Bogusław Pawłowski, prof., biological anthropologist, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Wrocław, Poland

Dr Jerzy Parusel, Upper Silesian Nature Heritage Centre, Katowice, Poland

Dr Aleksandra Walczyńska, evolutionary biologist, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Prof. dr Andrzej Dyrcz, University of Wroclaw, Poland

Kamil Bartoń, ecologist, Institute of Nature Conservation, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Assoc. Prof. Tymon Zieliński, Institute of Oceanology PAN, Poland

Jan Sowa, Ph.D., member of Committee of Cultural Studies, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Dr hab. Władysław Polcyn, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań, Poland

Prof. dr hab. Michał Grabowski, Faculty of Biology & Environmental Protection, University of Lodz, Poland

Dr Rafał Ruta, biologist, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Wrocław, Poland

Prof. Wiesław Babik, biologist, Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland

Prof. dr hab. Andrzej Elżanowski, biologist, University of Warsaw, Poland

Prof. Jukka Heinonen, University of Iceland

Dr hab. Ewa Bińczyk, prof. UMK, Faculty of Humanities, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Poland

Prof. Michal Woyciechowski, evolutionary biologist, Faculty of Biology, Jagiellonian University, Poland

Dr hab. Sławomir Mitrus, Institute of Biology, University of Opole, Poland

Dr Mateusz Iskrzyński, physicist (postdoc), International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Austria

Dr hab. eng. Marcin Kadej, biologist, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Wrocław, Poland

Dr. Adam Ostolski, sociologist, Institute of Sociology, University of Warsaw, Poland

Marta Połeć, Institute of Culture, Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland

Dr Bartłomiej Gołdyn, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań, Poland.

Dr Zygmunt Dajdok, biologist, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Wrocław, Poland

Kornelia Sobczak, PhD Candidate, Institute of Polish Culture, University of Warsaw, Poland

Prof. dr. Dariusz Tarnawski, Institute of Environmental Biology, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Wroclaw, Poland

prof. dr hab. Monika Kostera, Jagiellonian University and Södertörn University, Poland

Dr. Romina Martin, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Sweden

Dr. Krzysztof Kujawa, Institute for Agricultural and Forest Environment, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Dr Ryszard Kulik, Workshop for All Beings, Poland

Prof. dr hab. Edward Gwóźdź, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań, Poland

Prof. dr hab. Hanna Kmita, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznan Poland

Dr Sarah Cornell, associate professor, sustainability sciences, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University, Sweden

Helena Norberg-Hodge, author of Ancient Futures, co-director of The Economics of Happiness, founder and director of Local Futures,

Anja Lyngbaek, Associate Programmes Director, Local Futures, Denmark

Edward Langham, Research Fellow, Schumacher Institute for Sustainable Systems, Bristol, UK

Julian Jones, Distinguished Fellow, Schumacher Institute for Sustainable Systems, Bristol, UK

Richard Hellen, Director, Schumacher Institute for Sustainable Systems, Bristol, UK

Dr Martin Oetting, Managing Director, Omnipolis Media, Berlin, Germany

Dr Luca Coscieme, Research Fellow, Trinity College, University of Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Dr. Ingo Fetzer, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden

Dr. Arthur Perrotton, Stockholm Resilience Center, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden

Dr. Bengi Akbulut, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University, Montréal, Canada

Dr Tim Daw, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden

Dr. Drago Župarić-Iljić, Assistant Professor, University of Zagreb

Dr. Ivan Murray, Ecological Economic Geographer, University of the Balearic Islands

Dr.sc. Jelena Puđak, Institute of social sciencies Ivo Pilar, Zagreb, Croatia

Andro Rilović, Research Assistant, Institute for Political Ecology, Zagreb, Croatia

Tomislav Medak, PhD Candidate, University of Coventry, UK

Dr Marija Brajdić Vuković, University of Zagreb, Croatia

Dr Karin Doolan, University of Zadar, Croatia

Jere Kuzmanić, Assistant, Department of Urban Planning, , Faculty of Civil Engineering, Architecture, Geodesy, University of Split, Croatia

Prof. Dr Susana Paixao, Environmental Health Specialist, Instituto Politécnico de Coimbra, Portugal

Jan Mayrhofer, Policy Officer, European Youth Forum

Predrag Momčilović, PhD Candidate and researcher, Platform for theory and practice of commons, Belgrade, Serbia

Sara Fromm, Research & Degrowth, Barcelona, Spain

Dr Susan George, President of the Transnational Institute, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts

Lisa Hough-Stewart, Communications and Mobilisation lead at Wellbeing Economy Alliance

Dr Jorge Riechmann, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Spain

Dr Giacomo D'Alisa, Center for Social Studies University of Coimbra

Dr Richard Lane, Copernicus Institute for Sustainable Development, Utrecht University

Dr Eva Friman, Director & Researcher, Swedesd, Uppsala University

Dr Tim Jackson, Professor, University of Surrey, UK

Jonas Van der Slycken, PhD Candidate in economics, Ghent University, Belgium

Dr Monica Verbeek, Executive Director, Seas At Risk

Arnaud Schwartz, National secretary of France Nature Environnement & member of the European Economic and Social Committee

Michel Dubromel, President of France Nature Environnement

Jeremie Fosse, President, eco-union, Spain

Iñigo Capellán-Pérez, researcher at the University of Valladolid, Spain

Dr Leho Tedersoo, Research Professor, Institute of Ecology and Earth Sciences, University of Tartu, Estonia

Dr Mart Külvik, Professor in Biodiversity and Environmental Planning, Estonian University of Life Sciences, Estonia

Dr Mihkel Kangur, Senior Researcher of Paleoecology, Tallinn University, President of Estonian Geographical Society, Estonia

Dr Aleksander Pulver, Lecturer, School of Natural Sciences and Health, Tallinn University, Estonia

Prof. John Sweeney, Emeritus Professor of Geography, Maynooth University, Ireland

Dr Triin Vihalemm, Professor Institute of Social Studies, University of Tartu, Estonia

Dr Irmak Ertör, Postdoctoral researcher, Institute of Environmental Science and Technology, Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), Spain