EU veggie ‘burger’ ban challenged

Campaign group ProVeg is challenging the European Parliament’s proposal to ban the use of names such as ‘burger’ and ‘sausage’ from being used to describe vegetarian and vegan products.

The agricultural committee of the European Parliament voted in favour of the proposal on grounds that the names are misleading for consumers.

If the proposal is passed into law, then vegan and veggie burgers could instead be named ‘discs’ and sausages ‘tubes’.

Insult to intelligence

ProVeg International has launched a campaign targeting the proposed ban with a petition calling on the soon-to-be-elected European Parliament to reject the proposal, which it describes as “unnecessary” and “irrational”.

Spokesperson for ProVeg International, Jimmy Pierson, said: “There is no evidence to suggest that consumers are confused or misled by the current labelling of vegetarian and vegan products.

“To suggest that consumers do not understand the meaning of the term ‘veggie burger’ and other similar terms is an insult to their intelligence.

“The use of ‘burger’, ‘sausage’, and ‘milk’ wording on plant-based products actually serves an important function in communicating characteristics that consumers are looking for when buying plant-based products, especially in terms of taste and texture.

“They’ve been used successfully for decades. Why confuse matters?”

Get involved

Pierson continued: “The proposed restriction would also unnecessarily restrict manufacturers, producers, and the positive social and environmental changes created by the plant-based market, one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sectors in the food industry today.”

The petition will be delivered to the European Parliament ahead of the final vote. You can sign the petition here.

This Article

This article is based on a press release from ProVeg.

Image: Melissa, Flickr.