Scientists burn Trump over Paris Agreement

The Trump administration has given written notice to the United Nations Secretary General of its intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement was adopted by nearly 200 countries in 2015 to limit global climate change; under the provisions of the Agreement, the withdrawal will take formal effect on 4 November 2020 – one day after the presidential election.

Alden Meyer is director of strategy and policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) and a leading expert on the United Nation’s international climate negotiations process. Meyer argued that "President Trump’s decision to walk away from the Paris Agreement is irresponsible and shortsighted."

Harmful impacts

Meyer continued: "All too many people are already experiencing the costly and harmful impacts of climate change in the form of rising seas, more intense hurricanes and wildfires, and record-breaking temperatures.

"The Paris Agreement is our best hope to mount an effective global response to the climate crisis, which is why it has resounding support from a majority of Americans.

“President Trump’s anti-science stance on climate change puts the profits of fossil fuel polluters above the health and well-being of current and future generations. It also impedes the ability of American companies and workers to compete with other countries like China and Germany in the rapidly expanding market for climate-friendly technologies.

“Fortunately, no other country is following President Trump out the door on Paris, and here at home, states, cities and businesses representing more than half of the US GDP and population have committed to take action to meet the Paris Agreement’s goals.

"Unlike the president, these leaders understand that reducing emissions creates jobs and protects local communities, while it is inaction on climate that poses the real threat to prosperity.”

The Union of Concerned Scientists puts rigorous, independent science to work to solve the world's most pressing problems. Joining with people across the country, the union combines technical analysis and effective advocacy to create innovative, practical solutions for a healthy, safe, and sustainable future.

This Article

This article is based on a press release from the Union of Concerned Scientists.