We must have a leaders climate debate

We’re in the middle of two major electoral processes - in the UK and USA - which have the potential to shape the world’s response to the climate emergency.

In the United States, the Democratic primaries have been framed by a vibrant and youthful campaign by the Sunrise Movement for a climate debate, meaning that bold climate commitments are an established litmus test of a candidate’s viability to win the nomination.

In the UK, as we enter the relentless and frenzied election campaign, loud and diverse calls are making a strong case for a televised leaders debate to ensure the electorate is given the chance to hear how any future prime minister will take action on the climate crisis.

Broadcasters

The call for a climate and nature debate isn’t just coming from the usual suspects within the environmental NGO sector.

Because the climate crisis will affect the entire economy, from housing to education to healthcare and everything in between, organisations cutting across sectors are adding their voices, from the National Union of Students, to the National Pensioners Convention, to the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Less than a day after launching the campaign the Green Party, the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party have all committed their support to the leaders climate debate, demonstrating cross-party support.

The Conservatives are yet to commit their support, but risk the embarrassment of being empty-chaired once again at a time when they’re surely eager to assert their climate policies. The onus is now on broadcasters to demonstrate their commitment to climate action by stepping forward to host the debate.

Emergency

This year has seen the climate movement taking centre-stage in the political and media landscape.

Tens of thousands of youth strikers have been walking out of their classrooms month after month, culminating in the record-shattering global climate strike in September in which 300,000 took to the streets around the UK.

Extinction Rebellion hosted two major disruptions to the capital city that has firmly placed climate as a top concern for the public.

With such a spotlight on the climate emergency, it’s no wonder that 54 percent of voters say climate change will influence the way they vote at the next election, with the figure at almost three quarters for those under 25.

Task

However, with other political crises taking place, nearly two thirds of voters think politicians aren’t talking about climate enough. What is clear is that the electorate care deeply about how the government will tackle climate breakdown and implement policy to rapidly curb emissions.

As voters, whether students or pensioners, we deserve to hear what party plans are for tackling the greatest crisis of our time.

The international scientific community continues to give increasingly severe warnings about the future of the planet, and the impacts of climate breakdown are being felt already both here in the UK, and even more acutely in poorer countries.

Barely a day goes by now without a climate-related wildfire, drought, tropical storm or flood wreaking havoc on a community. Yet those in positions of power in the UK and beyond continue to act as though tackling the climate crisis is still a task for the future.

Voters

The IPCC warned that we must drastically reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030 to stand any chance of keeping warming below 1.5 degrees, agreed at COP21 in Paris.

This may be our last stand for our planet. The December election will potentially put in place a government for five years of the 10 we’ve got to drastically cut emissions.

We can’t risk sidelining the most important issue of our time, the stakes are too high. We need public scrutiny and we must focus appropriate attention on the climate crisis.

That means putting it centre stage for all voters to hear the future prime minister’s plans.

If we’re to elect a leader that prioritises the climate, it's about time we have a climate and nature debate between party leaders and turn this into a climate election.

The Author

Zamzam Ibrahim is President of the National Union of Students.

