Extinction Rebellion hopes to occupy Christmas charts

Extinction Rebellion is about to take its climate change message to the pop charts, with the release of its first single.

The protest group has joined forces with Lancashire-based rock band the Jade Assembly, aiming to claim a Christmas No.1 with a song that calls for action on climate change, "before we're all dead".

The single, called Time For Change, comes with a video featuring footage from the group's protests around the world in the past six months, with the main focus on London, according to newspaper reports.

The video includes doctored shots of the Houses of Parliament on fire, Downing Street in flood, and MPs including former Prime Minister Theresa May wearing gas masks.

Lead vocalist John Foster sings: "So whether you're a lucky man, a banker or a broken man, I'm standing here for everyone who's never too afraid to say - we need you now, we need voices.

"A time to look ahead and now a time before we're all dead, come on, it's time for a change. I need everyone to be with me and I need everyone in here tonight to be themselves, so come on."

Time For Change will be released early next month.

