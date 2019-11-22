Plaid Cymru demands £15 billion for green jobs

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said Labour must back a green investment programme for Wales if it is to secure his party's support in the event of a hung parliament following the general election on December 12.

The party is launching its manifesto on Friday with a call for the Westminster government to allocate an additional one percent of GDP to invest in "green infrastructure" over the next decade, allowing Wales to spend an additional £15 billion on green jobs, transport and energy.

Monopolies

Mr Price said Jeremy Corbyn would have to adopt the programme if Plaid Cymru - which had four MPs in the last parliament - were to help him enter No 10.

"It has to be this investment programme. That has to be the key. Fair funding for Wales," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"We want to make those investments in Wales. We don't want them done by, as Labour is suggesting, creating state-owned monopolies based outside of Wales. This is not much better than privately-owned monopolies based outside of Wales."

This Author

Brendan Montague is the editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on copy from PA.