Radio Greta

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has signed up to guest edit the Today programme.

The 16-year-old is one of five people who will take over the BBC Radio 4 show during the Christmas and New Year period.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale, who delivered the ruling that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, has also signed up.

Artist Grayson Perry, rapper George The Poet and Charles Moore, a critic of the BBC, will also guest edit the high-profile news show.

Each programme will include an interview with the guest editor.

Nobel Peace Prize nominee Greta, who has spearheaded a global movement and school strikes around the world, will speak to leading climate change figures and hear from indigenous, frontline activists.

She has commissioned reports from the Antarctic and Zambia and an interview with Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England.

Lady Hale gives the programme a tour of the Supreme Court and has asked Today to explore the issue of coercive control - extreme psychological and emotional abuse.

Previous guest editors have included the Duke of Sussex, Angelina Jolie, John Bercow, Sir Lenny Henry and Professor Stephen Hawking.

Spoken word artist George The Poet will report from Uganda and explore issues around identity.

Turner Prize winner Perry will examine stereotypes and Moore, former editor of The Daily Telegraph, will focus on freedom of expression.

They will each guest edit the programme between December 26 and 31.

The Today guest editors are part of the BBC Radio and Sounds Christmas line up, which is fully unveiled on Monday.

