'There's no climate justice without indigenous justice'

Raging forest fires in Brazil are a direct result of Brazilian government policies that have dismantled environmental protection and Indigenous rights. The fires have led to a huge spike in deforestation.



Indigenous communities on the frontline of this fight are speaking out, condemning the government and calling for solidarity action.



On Thursday 3 October the Brazilian environment minister, Ricardo Salles, will be visiting the UK on a public relations trip. He’s been hit by protests at every step of the tour, and London will be no different.



Solidarity and unity

Protestors will gather at 8.30am on Thursday morning to send a clear message to Salles that until their destructive agenda is reversed and the amazon and its people are protected, he is not welcome here. More information can be found here.

Campaigners from the UK Student Climate Network said: "As young people worried about climate change and its impacts across the globe, we stand in solidarity with the Indigenous and local communities defending their land, the forest and the lungs of the earth. We see you.



"Come on Thursday morning - bring your friends - for music, speakers and solidarity for the ‘NOT WELCOME’ that Salles won’t forget. Opposition is global. There is no climate justice without indigenous justice, without solidarity and, without unity."

