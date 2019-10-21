Corbyn supports Green New Deal campaigners

Jeremy Corbyn has met with the activists behind the push for a Green New Deal for the first time since his party adopted it at Labour’s recent conference.

The Labour leader met with campaigners from Labour for a Green New Deal as well as Youth Strikers and author Naomi Klein, who all urged the need for a Green New Deal to decarbonise Britain by 2030.

The meeting came after Corbyn pledged that Labour “will bring forward a Green New Deal to tackle the climate emergency” in his response to the Queen’s Speech last Monday.

Green revolution

Labour adopted a Green New with a target of net-zero emissions by 2030 after a motion from Labour for a Green New Deal passed almost unanimously at the party’s annual conference in September.



Aliya Yule, co-founder of Labour for a Green New Deal said: “As our movement was inspired by the radical bottom-up nature of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, it was brilliant to see how supportive he is in person.

"There is strong agreement that Labour must go into the coming election offering a green revolution which rebuilds Britain’s towns and communities with green jobs, new industries and democratic ownership.

“We look forward to getting out on the doorstep with a manifesto that is far ahead of any other major party on climate action, with a Green New Deal which decarbonises Britain by 2030 through a just transition.”

This Article

This article is based on a press release from Labour for a Green New Deal.