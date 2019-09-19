Strike action shuts down The Ecologist

Strike action will close The Ecologist environmental news website for 24 hours as millions of people around the world take part in protests demanding action to prevent climate breakdown.

Brendan Montague, editor of The Ecologist, and Marianne Brooker, content editor, will both down tools in direct response to Greta Thunberg's request that adults join the school strikers protesting around the world on Friday, 20 September 2019.

The Resurgence Trust, owner of The Ecologist and publisher of the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine, will also be closed following an unanimous decision by staff members to join the strike.

Marianne said: "Greta was entirely serious when she called on workers around the world to take industrial action to support the school students strike. We have heard her call."

Angie Burke, manager of the Resurgence Trust, said: "This is the first time in our 50 year history that the staff of Resurgence have taken such action. Climate change represents a unique problem that requires a new kind of solution."

Marianne Brown, editor of Resurgence & Ecologist magazine, said: "We are very proud to join strikers from across the world for this historic action. The world must wake up to the reality of the environmental crisis – business as usual is not an option."

The strikes and protests on Friday are expected to be the largest global action about climate change in history. It follows from the school strikes in May when an estimated 1.4 million young people walked out fo school.

The Ecologist has run a series of stories promoting the school strikes, including a how-to guide to building industrial action in the workplace.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has supported action on the day, while staff at charities including Amnesty International, Islamic Relief and Global Justice Now are planning a walk out.

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.

Image: Resurgence Staff members make banners in preparation of their first ever strike. (c) Rachel Marsh.