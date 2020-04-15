Ethical retailer closes to protect workers

Ethical clothing retailer Lucy & Yak has closed its warehouse due to concerns about putting pressure on frontline workers.

The company initially kept its warehouse open with a skeleton staff, while paying its tailors and other warehouse staff to stay at home.

However, it has now said that it wants to do all its can to reduce the burden on frontline workers, including the postal service, and has therefore decided to stop dispatching new orders.

Lucy & Yak said in a statement: “As a small ethical independent business, we have thought hard about the impact and it has not been an easy decision to take. We feel this will keep our teams and community safe, while minimising the burden on our hardworking healthcare and frontline workers.”

Official guidance from the government states that online retail is allowed, as long as workers can keep a two-metre distance.

Clothing retailer Next closed down its online service in March due to health concerns, but has now reopened it after putting in place new safety measures for staff.

These include limiting the number of daily orders that can be placed so that fewer workers need to be in the warehouse at the same time, to allow for social distancing.

There has been criticism of online fast fashion outlets, after workers at some brands complained no extra action had been taken to protect their health.

