The green post-coronavirus economy

Government climate experts will advise ministers on how to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic to support the move to net zero emissions.

The advisory Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has said it will refocus its annual progress report to Parliament in June to include advice on supporting a resilient recovery following the crisis.

And in the coming weeks, the committee will write to ministers to set out initial advice on ensuring that efforts to rebuild the economy support a just transition, or a fair way of moving towards net zero emissions.

Reboot

It will also advise the government on how rebuilding can strengthen how prepared the UK is for climate change.

The UK has a legal target to deliver a 100 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions overall by 2050.

The global shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has seen emissions fall as factories and offices have closed, planes are grounded and road transport is hugely reduced.

But there are concerns that as the world comes out of the pandemic, emissions will climb again as countries reboot their economies.

Shocks

In Europe, a number of countries have urged the European Commission to make sure the recovery from the pandemic is a green one.

The CCC's chief executive, Chris Stark, said: "Responding to the pandemic is, rightly, the immediate priority for everyone.

"Eventually, thoughts will turn to the need to rebuild after coronavirus - the climate priorities can help shape these efforts. The Committee will offer advice to Government on constructing a resilient recovery.

"Coronavirus is teaching us all the value of prudent planning for global shocks."

Emily Beament is the PA environment correspondent.

Image: Greenpeace.