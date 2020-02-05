HS2 risks 'devastating environmental damage'

A letter from The Wildlife Trusts signed by more than 66,000 people was delivered to 10 Downing Street by the chief executives of six Wildlife Trusts.

The letter, delivered yesterday (Tuesday), highlights the huge risks that HS2 poses to the environment, and asks the prime minister to ensure that the impact on nature is properly assessed as a matter of urgency.

Charlotte Harris, chief executive of Cheshire Wildlife Trust, said: “It is fantastic to see that the campaign has gathered so much support in just a few weeks.

"In that time, more than 3,000 people in our local area have signed our letter to the prime minister showing that they want the project to be held accountable for the devastation that it will ultimately cause our local wildlife.

“Current plans will devastate grassland meadows, ancient woodlands and internationally important wetlands putting local species on the verge of extinction. We’re calling on the prime minister to stop and re-think HS2."

Biodiversity loss

The planned rail line would cut through one of the four likely remaining water vole populations in Cheshire. The species is already in rapid decline and, as it stands, HS2 is set to put their very existence in Cheshire at risk.

A recent report published by The Wildlife Trusts revealed evidence of the vast scale of destruction and impact that HS2 could cause to nature. What’s the damage? Why HS2 will cost nature too much is the most comprehensive assessment of potential environmental damage.

Dr Rachel Giles, who worked on the report, said: “In any definition of the word, it is not a sustainable scheme anymore. The environmental impacts of HS2 are enormous.

“We’ve lost so much biodiversity due to changes in land use and this will have a really big impact on the remaining wildlife. The impacts in Cheshire alone are going to be dire.”

The letter that over 66,000 people have signed to the prime minister is here. Delegates to Downing Street today include representatives of Wildlife Trusts along the proposed rail route.

This Article

This article is based on a press release from The Wildlife Trusts.