Cara Delevingne to interview Vandana Shiva

Model and founder of environmental justice platform EcoResolution Cara Delevingne will talk to activist Dr Vandana Shiva about the interconnected crises of food, health and climate in an interview to be aired online next week.

The conversation will focus on how to support the movement towards a just and sustainable world where the health of communities and ecosystems is prioritised.

EcoResolution argues that the crises food, health and climate are inseparable – 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted every year globally at the same time as 820 million people are undernourished, according to UN statistics.

Ways of feeding the planet that do not rely on industrial agriculture and genetic modification need to be found to cut the impact of both food waste and production, it said.

But while the challenges are interconnected, so are the solutions. The hour-long interview will explore the needs of small farmers, the importance of seed-saving, why both diversity and localisation matter, the connection with climate change and the role of women in producing food.

Dr Shiva is the founder of Navdanya, a national movement established in India in 1991 to protect to diversity and integrity of living resources, especially seeds. She is the founding board member of many other organisations, including the International Forum on Globalisation, and Diverse Women for Diversity.

The event will be streamed online on Tuesday 28 July 2020, at 17.30 in the UK (09.30PST/22.00 IST). Questions can be sent in advance via Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter @myecoresolution.

Catherine Early is a freelance environmental journalist and chief reporter for the Ecologist. She can be found tweeting at @Cat_Early76.