A 'resilient recovery' in the UK?

ClientEarth has called on the UK Government to ensure companies receiving public support during the Covid-19 recovery adhere to five strict conditions to ensure economic growth does not come at the cost of the country failing to meet its climate commitments.

ClientEarth lawyers wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor Rishi Sunak and a number of other ministers this week to stress that companies receiving assistance as part of the recovery package must make climate-related disclosures, commit to net zero emissions and align their businesses with the Paris Agreement.

Amid ongoing uncertainty, he government will start to unveil further recovery measures to boost economic growth, including bailouts and long-term support for struggling firms. The recovery package will strongly influence whether the UK will meet its legal commitments under the Paris Agreement and Climate Change Act, while protecting people’s livelihoods in the move to a net zero emissions economy.

Commitments

ClientEarth CEO James Thornton said: “How we recover from the economic shock caused from the tragedy of Covid-19 will be pivotal in the fight against climate change.

“It appears the peak of the virus has passed for now, but we simply cannot put on hold our response to climate change while we deal with the pandemic. On the contrary, the recovery allows the Government to kick-start the UK’s economy in a way which ensures long-term resilience and a more fair and just transition to a net zero economy.

“Taking action consistent with the Paris Agreement and the UK’s binding net zero by 2050 target signals that the UK is serious about its climate commitments, by showing leadership at home and abroad in advance of hosting the next climate talks.”

Lawyers said building these conditions into recovery packages will help to ensure the UK remains resilient in the face of the impending climate crisis. In working to identify climate risks and plan for the transition, businesses will be able to seize the opportunities presented by the net zero transition.

Responsibility

The government should undertake to monitor compliance with these conditions and, given the taxpayer is ultimately footing the bill, the Government should have and use the power to impose sanctions for non-compliance.

Thornton added: “Since the Government is the steward of UK taxpayer’s money, it must act as a responsible investor when providing public support through its recovery package.

"This means actively engaging with the companies it supports, imposing climate-related conditions, and promoting transparency and accountability. These five conditions are concrete steps that should be taken to achieve this.”

This Author

Marianne Brooker is The Ecologist's content editor. This article is based on a press release from ClientEarth.