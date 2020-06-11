We need one million climate jobs

More than a million jobs could be created in England's low-carbon and renewable energy economy in the coming years under a "green jobs bonanza", a new report predicts.

The Local Government Association (LGA) called for national skills and employment schemes to help develop post Covid-19 recovery plans, including proposals for a jobs guarantee programme.

Its research suggested that demand for green jobs will rapidly increase as the UK transitions to a net zero economy, which would help to counter the huge job losses due to coronavirus.

Neutral

The LGA predicted that almost half of an estimated 693,628 low-carbon jobs by 2030 will be in clean electricity generation, providing low-carbon heat for homes and businesses through manufacturing wind turbines, and installing solar panels and heat pumps.

A fifth of jobs by 2030 will be involved in installing energy efficiency products, such as insulation, lighting and control systems, while a similar number will be based on providing low-carbon financial, legal and IT services and producing alternative fuels, such as bioenergy and hydrogen, said the report.

Nearly 700,000 direct jobs could be created in England's low-carbon and renewable energy economy by 2030, rising to more than 1.18 million by 2050, said the LGA.

Sir Richard Leese, who chairs the LGA's City Regions Board, said: "Demand for green jobs is due to sky-rocket as we move towards a net zero economy, and local government, with its local knowledge and expertise, is best placed to ensure the workforce in every region of the country can successfully surf the new wave of employment opportunities.

"To help meet national climate change targets and capitalise on the green jobs revolution, councils need to be given long-term funding, devolved powers and easier access to complex government funding pots to help realise the Government's target of being carbon neutral by 2050."

Electric

Paul Morozzo, green recovery campaigner at Greenpeace UK, commented: "These figures really show what's on offer to the people of this country if we back a green recovery.

"As we move forward from this pandemic we can start a new era where good, climate friendly jobs are the norm.

"Those workers can help drive a new economy that helps tackle the climate emergency and the huge economic challenges Covid-19 has brought, but to get there the government needs to bring real investment right now in everything from clean transport to renewable energy, from energy efficient homes to nature restoration."

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: "The government has a vital role to play in sparking the revolution to green jobs.

"We urge it to step up to the plate now so we can arrest some of the huge damage this virus is doing to the economy and jobs as we plan to recover and rebuild.

"With rapid investment, the UK could leap ahead with the infrastructure needed to transition our economy, greening our homes, providing the battery manufacturing capabilities and national charging network necessary to support the transition to electric vehicles."

This Author

Alan Jones is the PA industrial correspondent.