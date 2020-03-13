The UK’s leading vegan charity, Viva!, is leading a billboard campaign asking the people of the East Midlands to question their food choices and to choose vegan.

Nottingham has always been a hub of vegan activity. In 2017, Viva! hosted one of its most successful Viva! Vegan Festivals in Nottingham, attracting over 2,000 people with a host of delicious vegan food, talks and cookery demonstrations.

Eye-catching billboards promoting veganism will be attracting attention from the public and asking them to re-consider their dietary choices. The campaign will run across the East Midlands from 9 March to 5 April 2020, and will be visible on gigantic billboards, bus shelters and other city sites mainly in Nottingham and Leicester but also appearing in Grantham, Northampton, Hinckley, Heanor, Beeston and Derby.

Approach

While conducting research on how to best approach the somewhat uncomfortable topic of eating animals, Viva!’s director Juliet Gellatley discovered that stronger, more direct messaging about animal consumption impacted meat eaters the most and was harder to ignore.

Based on this research Viva! is using two different designs to convey their vegan message: ‘What’s Your Favourite Animal to Eat’ and ‘When did you last kill an animal?’.

Juliet Gellatley explains the importance of this campaign and the direct messaging: “Veganism has exploded in popularity and today it is more popular than ever. However, many people are still unaware that the neatly packaged animal products on supermarket shelves come from factory farms where animals are kept in shocking conditions. We’re constantly told that the UK has the highest animal welfare standards in the world, but this just isn’t true.

"In 2018, over one billion animals were slaughtered for the food industry in the UK, most of which were factory farmed. Factory farmed animals are kept in cramped and squalid conditions, pumped full of antibiotics to minimise diseases created by such unnatural conditions.

"Viva! is using these billboards to capture the public’s attention and raise the intriguing question of why we love certain animals yet eat others. Britain is a nation of animal lovers and over 50 per cent of the population has a companion animal. We’re hopeful that this campaign will resonate with these people and encourage them to choose vegan.”

Get involved

On Saturday 14 March at 1pm, by the Left Lion in Nottingham Market Square, Viva! and local group Nottingham Animal Rights will be holding a street action. They’ll hand out free information on veganism and free vegan food samples.

Derby Animal Rights will also be organising their own street action at 12pm by the Waterfall near Saddler’s Gate in Derby city centre.

Viva! are asking the public to take pictures of the campaign and to share on social media using the hashtags #favouriteanimal or #chooseveganbillboards.

This Article

This article is based on a press release from Viva!