The guardians of biodiversity

The indigenous people of the Amazon rainforest see themselves as the guardians of the forest. They succeeded where most others failed: increasing their environment’s natural diversity. So what can we learn from them?

That thriving diversity turns into risk-prone monoculture as soon as humans appear on the scene seems like a law of nature. It did not take long for the ancestors of the Maori, for example, to wipe out all of New Zealand’s larger prey once they had set foot on the island.

Ancient Rome, on the other hand, devoured so much construction material that the city’s surrounding area was soon cut clear of all trees. And one of the oldest primeval forests in Europe, Białowieża Forest in Poland, is currently threatened to become the next victim of the timber industry.

Biodiversity

It is not a law of nature, though. Various examples from other regions in the world demonstrate a different approach to nature.

The indigenous population of the Amazon rainforest serves as an excellent example, especially considering that they understand their role as “guardians of the forest”.

How do they approach biodiversity? Is it perhaps possible to make use of the profound knowledge they and other indigenous communities gathered about their environment in other fields and for other purposes?

The loss of biodiversity will go hand in hand with similar catastrophic consequences as with climate change, the Chair of the United Nations World Biodiversity Council (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services – IPBES), Robert Watson, warned in May 2019. About one million animal and plant species are currently threatened with extinction.

Biodiversity is caught up in a whirlwind of problems: our planet lost about half of all its natural ecosystems in the last 40 years, while our consumption of natural resources doubled in the same period. If we are not able to change course, one out of eight of the world’s animal and plant species will disappear in the next few years, according to the Global Assessment Report of the World Biodiversity Council IPBES (2019).

In a time when people start talking of Earth’s sixth mass extinction, we are undoubtedly confronted with an urgent need to take action.

Humanity

As archaeological studies from the Amazon basin have shown, the myth of the allegedly inevitable destructive impact of the Homo sapiens cannot be entirely true. The breathtaking local diversity we know today, as the excavators found out, is also the result of human activities.

Thinking of Amazonia as a place of pristine nature certainly paints a false picture of reality. The Amazon region covers around 70 percent of South America. The Amazon basin is virtually the poster child of diversity – not only in terms of biology; many indigenous communities in the region have been able to preserve their distinctive cultural characteristics, resulting in the highest level of linguistic diversity anywhere in the world.

Long before the period of European colonisation, the Amazon basin witnessed the development of highly diverse and complex cultures that were closely adjusted to their respective environments. Experts estimate that a significant part of the rainforest – about ten to twelve per cent – is attributable to the careful cultivation and land use of the indigenous population. In other words, the primeval forest is indeed also a cultural forest.

Archaeological data on the Amazon basin enables us to take a look more than 13,000 years into the past. It reveals, for example, that people had already been domesticating crop plants at least 7,000 years ago. The Amazonian approach to land management is the result of a long history of mutual adjustment between humans and nature. The local population of earlier times cultivated the rainforest and thus intervened in the evolution of plants and landscapes.

In collaboration with biologists, the archaeologists were able to prove that there were more plants and more different species of plants growing in areas around human settlements than in uninhabited areas.

Carla Jaimes Betancourt, an archaeologist from the University of Bonn, explained: “There are several widespread species, such as the Brazil nut tree, an iconic and economically valuable plant found all across the Amazon basin. This tree has been essential as a means of human subsistence for thousands of years. Its current distribution could be the legacy of early human settlements.”

Cultivation

Archaeological and ecological studies on the interaction between humans and nature have also shown how the cultivation of the Amazon rainforest changed in the course of time.

Betancourt continued: “The colonisation disrupted indigenous cultivation practices. The roots of this development are probably found in the collapse of pre-Columbian communities and its consequences of the forests.”

The archaeological findings thus demonstrate that indigenous cultures increased the diversity of their environment and “pursued an integrated approach of cultivation. This is where the line between nature and culture gets a little blurred,” the researcher concludes.

Finding out what the Amazon Indians actually did and how they affected their environment would certainly be worth the effort and further research. Global nature conservation policies could learn a great deal from such indigenous practices.

Pressure

This is also one of the demands of the World Biodiversity Council IPBES, particularly considering that the issue has outgrown the discipline of history a long time ago. Current scientific interests rather focus on the way of life of today’s indigenous and local communities. How do they cope with the pressure of deforestation, expropriation and political harassment?

The story is much older, by the way, than Jair Bolsonaro’s term as president of Brazil: indigenous communities have been forced to adapt to such catastrophes as changing conditions of their climate and ecosystems, the consequences of colonisation as well as displacement from their territories for centuries. They could be excellent teachers in how to control socio-ecological systems and master both crisis and change.

If we actually want to learn from them, however, we need to get a move on. The biocultural diversity in the world’s remaining indigenous territories is subject to increasing pressure.

The spreading practice of monoculture and overexploitation increasingly interferes with the indigenous planters’ capabilities of preserving the wild and domesticated biological diversity. Nevertheless, their knowledge and practices in land management are diminishing at a slower pace than in globalised areas.

Researchers of Leuphana University Lüneburg and Stockholm University recently conducted a joint study on how indigenous knowledge is incorporated into the scientific discourse on sustainability. They analysed a total of 81 recently published scientific papers and found out that indigenous knowledge is frequently only used to confirm and complement scientific findings on changes in the environment, climate or social ecology.

Knowledge

Actually learning from indigenous and local knowledge systems is an entirely different story, though. And it is easier said than done.

Our scientific approach is based on objectivity and verifiable data, which is fundamentally different from indigenous ideologies and cultural values.

David Lam, sustainability researcher and principal author of the study, explained: “It is essential for each knowledge system to retain its integrity and yet to try to understand each other."

Indigenous knowledge is based on observation and experience passed down from generation to generation both practically and orally. Lam continued: “It is often significantly influenced by spirituality and faith, which is also why it is often not taken seriously in scientific research.

"If we want to measure biodiversity together with indigenous communities, we first need to understand which indicators are important to them and why.”

Indigenous knowledge systems also comprise spiritual and religious practices. They are further developed in the process of passing them down to subsequent generations and are thus able to adapt to changes in the environment. The relationships between all living things (including human beings) and their environment are considered to be alive themselves. Such aspects are quite difficult to introduce into our scientific approach.

Connection

A shaman’s assessment of the forest would have been dismissed as primitive belief or, at best, regarded as an exotic metaphor just a short time ago. Today we know, however, that such cosmological knowledge is not simply plucked out of the air. We sincerely need to take a closer look and attempt to understand it.

The Canela, for example, appreciate the beauty of their different varieties of beans, according to the British anthropologist Theresa Miller. Her research focuses on ecological aesthetics and the preservation of biodiversity among the Ramkokamekra-Canela in northeastern Brazil.

The Canela especially like bean varieties that show the same patterns as their body paintings. They also grow five different varieties of fava beans, which resemble their ritual masks in appearance. The Canela growers thus compare the physical characteristics of beans and humans.

They believe that crop plants such as peanut, sweet potato, squash and corn are able to make decisions; the crops listen to the songs of the people, have memories and can even feel emotions. The plants are part of their eco-society and have become elements of numerous rituals designed to increase their number and encourage their growth.

This close and communicative connection between plants and humans is typical of the entire Amazon basin.

