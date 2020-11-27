The League Against Cruel Sports has welcomed the announcement this evening by United Utilities that it has suspended trail hunting on its land.

The decision follows a police investigation into leaked webinars at which leading figures in hunting talk about how to create a smokescreen around their activities to avoid prosecution.

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Yet another landowner has suspended ‘trail’ hunting on its land!

"United Utilities has joined Forestry England and the National Trust in suspending licences, showing once again how seriously these major organisations are taking the admissions from hunters that ‘trail’ hunting is just a smokescreen for real hunting.

“We now repeat our calls for other landowners such as local authorities, the Ministry of Defence, the Duchy of Cornwall, the Church of England, Crown Estates and Natural Resources Wales to follow suit.”

It follows on from the decision taken yesterday by the Forestry Commission, England’s largest land manager, to suspend all licences for 'trail' hunting in forests and the decision taken by the National Trust today that it will be suspending all 'trail' hunting licences for the remainder of this season.

