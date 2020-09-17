Lewis Hamilton: 'our home is burning'

Lewis Hamilton, singer Jess Glynne and other celebrities have joined with conservation charity WWF for a short film calling for the protection of the Amazon rainforest.

Titled Time’s Running Out, the video sees Formula One world champion Hamilton, 35, warn that “our home is burning” as he holds a lit match aloft.

He is joined by Radio 1 DJ Cel Spellman, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield, actress and poet Jade Anouka, activist and athlete Manal Rostom and Glynne.

Made by Bafta-nominated director Michael J Ferns, the video draws attention to the impact of wildfires on both the rainforest’s wildlife and indigenous people.

Fire outbreaks in the Amazon for the first two weeks of September were up 86% on the same period last year, according to the Brazilian government’s National Institute for Space Research.

Hamilton, who donated more than £260,000 to support fire and animal rescue services working in the Australian bushfire crisis this January, described recent fires in the Brazilian Amazon as “heart-breaking”.

He added: “They’re causing utter devastation to the Amazon’s local communities, species and landscapes.

“This needs to stop now. We must come together and use our collective voices to speak out on this issue to enforce permanent change.

“I’m honoured to join WWF’s campaign to stand with the Amazon and its people. I hope you’ll join me.”

Butterfield said: “Protecting the planet should be a priority, our generation will live with the consequences if we don’t. There is hope – but only if we step up and fight for these remarkable places, like the Amazon, before it’s too late.”

Glynne added: “We assume the Amazon rainforest will always be there but if we don’t act now, it won’t be. We can’t just sit back and let this happen. Right now, the Amazon is burning – so right now we need to speak out.”

More details of WWF’s campaign can be found on its website.