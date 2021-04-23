Crops can share genes

Grass crops defy our conventional understanding of evolution by sharing genes with their neighbours creating 'mutual aid' networks, a new study suggests.

New research shows that grasses can incorporate DNA from other species into their genomes through a process known as lateral gene transfer.

Researchers say the distributed genetic information gives crops an evolutionary advantage by allowing them to adapt to new environments quicker.

Exploited

They argue that these findings could inform future work in creating crops that are more resistant to the effects of climate change and help to tackle food security problems.

The University of Sheffield team studied grasses, which include some of the most economically and ecologically important plants, such as the most globally cultivated crops wheat, maize, rice and barley.

Dr Luke Dunning, senior author of the research from the department of animal and plant sciences at the University of Sheffield, said: “Grasses are taking an evolutionary shortcut by borrowing genes from their neighbours.

“By using genetic detective work to trace the origin of each gene, we found more than 100 examples where the gene had a significantly different history to the species it was found in.

“The findings may make us as a society reconsider how we view GM technology, as grasses have naturally exploited a very similar process.

Adapt

“If we can determine how this process is happening it may allow us to naturally modify crops and make them more resistant to climate change.

“What we are seeing is not hybridisation, but the consequences are similar.

“Lateral gene transfer can move genetic information across wider evolutionary distances, which means it can potentially have even bigger impacts.

“Whilst only a relatively small proportion of genes are transferred between species, this process potentially allows grasses to cherry pick information from other species.

“This likely gives them huge advantages and may allow them to adapt to their surrounding environment quicker.”

Modified

Samuel Hibdige, first author of the research and PhD researcher from the University of Sheffield, said: “We still don’t know how this is happening or what the full implications are.

“But, we know it is widespread in grasses, a family of plants that provide a majority of the food we eat.

“We detected 'foreign' DNA in a wide range of grasses with all kinds of life history strategies indicating it is not restricted to those with a specific trait.

“However, we did detect a statistical increase in species which possess certain kinds of modified stems called rhizomes.”

This Author

Nina Massey is the PA science correspondent. This article has been edited by Brendan Montague at The Ecologist.

The study is published in the Wiley journal New Phytologist.