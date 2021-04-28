Working for a future

So many of us long for green recovery, and it seems so far away. Nowhere is this more true than in climate politics. That’s why I’ve been thinking every day for the past year about how solidarity can help stop climate breakdown.

That was part of writing Fight the Fire : Green New Deals and Global Climate Jobs, recently published by The Ecologist. Most of the work entailed researching all the details for how transition to a low-carbon world would look.

That was the work, but not the hard part. The hard bit was trying to imagine how we humans can actually make such things happen. Because it doesn’t look good right now.

Out Now! Emissions

As the leaders of the world keep promising action, the levels of CO2 in the air keep climbing. Lobbying the United Nations and the leaders of the world has not worked.

Most climate activists now know that we have to build our movements country by country and somehow find a way to force our governments to act. We face many problems.

One of them is that we have to build movements to cut emissions in both the rich countries of the global north and the not-rich countries of the global south.

We used to think that mainly meant cutting emissions in the rich countries. But in 2019 the rich countries produced 38 percent of global greenhouse-gas emissions, while the not-rich countries produced 62 percent. And we have to cut emissions by nearly 90 percent – and fast – to avoid climate breakdown.

That won’t happen without deep cuts in countries like China and South Africa, which already have higher emissions per capita than Europe.

Citizens

Moreover, people in countries with lower emissions, like India and Kenya, want the same standard of living as people in China. If China does not cut its emissions, all those other countries will raise theirs.