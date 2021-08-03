Making the climate transition work

Industries like solar, wind and battery storage must expand rapidly, and fossil fuels must stay in the ground for the world to stay below 1.5°C.

Much has been written about the need to retrain workers currently in carbon intensive industries for a planned transition into decent green employment.

This is particularly important in the Covid-19 era, when thousands of people have lost employment just as the need for long-term job creation, resilience and sustainability to withstand health, climate and economic shocks becomes clearer.

Restoration

Transitions take time, resources and vision - but workers in fossil fuel intensive industries can be protected through pensions, for older workers, and funded retraining into guaranteed green work schemes, for younger workers.

Education providers must start offering courses to equip a new generation of engineers, construction workers, plumbers, metal workers, architects and others to be part of a low-carbon future.

Work must always provide living wages, safe working conditions - workers producing solar panels, for example, deal with a number of toxic substances and electrical hazards - and give workers a meaningful voice in decision-making, including through ensuring freedom of association. Workers cooperatives can create deeper worker democracy.

Public ownership and investment of a green stimulus could create millions of jobs in specific sectors.

These include passive housing construction so that infrastructures generate more energy than they use through energy efficiency retrofits and embedded SMART renewable energy generation infrastructure; public transport upgrades and innovative electric car sharing schemes; ecological restoration and land, forestry, and agriculture improvements and community energy, waste, and manufacturing infrastructure.

Minerals

Such commitments are essential given that, globally, governments are planning to produce about 50 percent more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 2°C and 120 percent more than would be consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C.

Outputs from the fossil fuel industry continue to grow with the benefit of government handouts - approximately USD$500 billion in 2019), unprecedented support from private banks - global banks funneled USD$2.7 trillion into fossil fuels since Paris Climate Agreement, and the confidence that they can expect business as usual without political shifts towards progressive Green New Deals.

The need to protect workers from heat stress as temperatures rise above 51°c in India and Pakistan, for example, is also well documented, as is the need to create work for those on the frontline of climate change impacts.

Furthermore, whilst the transition to renewable infrastructure - such as electric cars - often headlines Green New Deal discussions in the Global North, there is little acknowledgement of the exploitative assembly lines of these supposedly green goods, and the extractive mining of minerals and metals they require.