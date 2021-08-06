'Dump polluting stocks'

The stocks of environmentally-minded companies are a better bet for investors than shares in their polluting rivals, reveals a new study by the University of Sussex Business School and Birkbeck, University of London.



Companies with better-than-average environment performance gave investors better returns and lower risk than their competitors, the study by Dr Panagiotis Tzouvanas and Professor Emmanouil Mamatzakis found.



The study found on average a portfolio with the best-performing environmental stocks could have up to seven percent superior annual returns than a portfolio with highly polluting stocks, while the risk of environmental stocks is around 30 percent less.

Risks

An investor who put $100 in 2005 into a green minded company whose environmental performance was 10 percent above their industry standard every year would get around $45 more back on their investment in 2018 than if they backed a polluting company whose environmental performance was 10 percent below the sector average, the study authors explained.



The authors of the study say their findings suggest investment in environmental stocks would improve the efficiency of financial markets and provide strong justification for investors to select environmental stocks in a typical min-variance portfolio analysis.



They also note that the research adds further justification for policies that seek to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by not just halting environmental degradation but improving the performance of markets around the globe.



Dr Panagiotis Tzouvanas, lecturer in finance at the University of Sussex Business School, said: “Our study shows that it pays to invest in environmental stock and that it is justified from a portfolio selection point of view. The research also indicates, to a certain extent, that it is profitable for a firm to invest in clean technologies.

“Our findings show that stocks with superior environmental performance have higher equity valuation and benefit from lower associated risks and particularly lower idiosyncratic risk. We have found strong evidence that portfolio selection of firms with strong environmental performance is justified both in terms of market returns and risks.

Cleantech

“There is one note of caution for investors from our findings on the relationship between the stocks of environmentally and systematic risk but there are good reasons for this link in terms of the challenges of adapting to cleantech.”

The study is the first of its kind to examine the association between companies’ environmental performance and their risk-adjusted returns.



The authors compared market-based returns and risks of stocks for environmental and non-environmental companies using data on the performance of firms in the S&P 500 between 2005 to 2018. Companies were considered environmental firms if their GHG emissions were lower than the average of their competitors.