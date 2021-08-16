Spermageddon

The film Children of Men is set in England in 2027, when an unknown catastrophe has rendered humanity infertile.

The world's youngest person has just died at the age of 18, and the movie follows the desperate journey of a young, black pregnant woman and attempts to reach the Human Project, and restore the future of the human race.

Could this dystopian film become a stark reality in the not so distant future? There is a very heated debate.

Skin

Three years ago, leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologist Shanna Swan and her team of researchers completed a major study.

They found that during the past 40 years, sperm levels among men in Western countries had more than halved, and could deplete to zero by 2045. That would mean no babies. No more humans.

Swan’s study found the major culprit of this fall in sperm count to be a class of chemicals called endocrine disruptors, which mimic the body’s hormones.

The chemicals include phthalates and bisphenol-A, which are everywhere, from plastics to pesticides in our food, from cosmetics to receipts, from waterproof clothes to electronics, from cleaning products to carpets.

Phthalates get into our bodies by either passing from plastic packaging and pesticides into our food and drink, or from cosmetics absorbed into our skin.

Chemicals

Swan’s study also found that phthalate exposure was “widespread” in infants, and that the chemicals were found in the urine of babies who came into contact with baby shampoos, lotions and powders.

These chemicals are problematic as they interfere with hormone signalling, and development and function of male reproductive organs.

The study claimed that these phthalates were proven to lower testosterone levels and decrease certain measurements in babies such as anogenital distance - the distance from anus to genitals - which correlates to a lower sperm count.