Doing development differently

The coronavirus crisis has provided us with a unique opportunity to reflect on how we engage with climate change questions and development in general - alongside, of course, its devastating health, economic and social impacts.

Climate breakdown, as re-affirmed by Covid-19, is not merely an environmental problem, it is the consequence of a flawed development system that we have considered normal for too long.

The conversations on climate change and Covid-19 are therefore not distinct, but are at their core a conversation about development itself.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Extractive

Development - as eloquently put by Dr Tacisius Tabukaulaka - is a set of ideas that creates an image of what we want to become. The prevalent ideas that currently drive our development thinking are grounded in neoliberal economic ideologies.

For Fiji and the majority of the Pacific countries, our development system is part of our colonial heritage, and this is evident in the extractive economic policies that have historically driven our development.

Our existing development system promotes capitalistic thinking that sidelines the wellbeing of communities and the environment, and prioritises the need of big corporations and large-scale extraction of natural resources as the ideal pathway for achieving a better future for all.

It is an established ideology that also promotes cut throat competition, rewards and incentivises individualism rather than the cordial and mutual cooperation of all.

At the core of this development thinking is an extractive ideology that promotes and sustains the interest of the privileged few rather than those who have little.

Curfew

There is a growing yearning from communities for real change on how the development system in our country operates.

This means shifting our governance structures and decision making processes, and pushing for bold, fearless political leadership that is committed to a radical overhaul of institutions that are meant to be for the public good.

Fiji made unpopular but necessary decisions that defied neoliberal logic to protect the safety and wellbeing of our people during the Coronavirus crisis.

Despite the economic impacts, Fiji implemented a lockdown immediately upon its first recorded Covid-19 case, forbid- ding travel within cities as well as inter-island travel.

This had severe economic implications especially for local businesses, and even though we have no community cases, curfew is still imposed from 11pm till 4am is still enforced nationwide.