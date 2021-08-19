Rough trade

Those wanting to ‘take back control’ of their democracies would do well to begin with trade and investment agreements - especially in times of global pandemic.

Negotiated in secret, they are tools to transfer power and resources from people to transnational corporations – who are often the only ones in the room.

A total of 90 percent of the meetings that took place during the new European Union-United States trade talks replacing the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) were with lobbyists.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Unpaid labour

As well as lowering tariffs, trade deals seek to bring down ‘non-tariff barriers’ and achieve ‘regulatory coherence', almost always promoting a race to the bottom on worker’s rights and environmental and food standards.

Public services are also under threat, as the corporate lobby pushes for liberalisation of all services unless explicitly exempted, including future services.

The attack on public services has a particular impact on women, because they are the main users and workers in many of these sectors, and because they remain the main providers of unpaid labour at home or in the community which complements public services.

The deals often include ‘standstill’ or ‘ratchet’ clauses, meaning that once a sector has been liberalised, it’s extremely difficult to go back.

Trade agreements usually include Investor State Dispute Settlements (ISDS), which allow corporations to sue governments for loss of profits, including potential loss of future profits. Governments do not have the reciprocal right to sue corporations.

Dependence

By the end of 2018, states worldwide had been ordered or agreed to pay investors USD$88 billion in disclosed ISDS cases.

Research by the Transnational Institute and CEO and reported by openDemocracy has found that law firms are preparing for a ‘wave’ of such lawsuits in the post-pandemic era, as corporations sue governments for emergency measures brought in to protect populations from the coronavirus.

Measures that could face legal challenges include the state acquisition of private hospitals; steps introduced to ensure that drugs, tests and vaccines are affordable; relief on rent, debt and utility payments; and action taken to provide clean water for handwashing.

To date, no other trade and investment agreement has triggered more investor-state lawsuits than the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) – which has been described as ‘the world’s most dangerous investment treaty’.