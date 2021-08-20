The plant-based transition

Ambitious

We’re told that the National Food Strategy team did consider a “meat-tax”, but this was viewed as “politically impossible” at this stage. Thankfully, the political context is changing rapidly.

Recent polling suggests that 46 percent of the public would support climate policies which meant limiting their meat consumption, with only 31 percent opposed, and even government ministers have acknowledged the potential for vegan diets to help address the climate crisis.

There are many less controversial measures that could have been included in the strategy but weren’t, such as a mandatory vegan option on all public sector menus, as proposed by The Vegan Society’s Catering for Everyone campaign.

This is a missed opportunity. However, the Strategy did include recommendations that give cause for hope, including a proposed target of a 30 percent reduction in meat eating by 2050.

This comes after the Committee on Climate Change last year called for a minimum 20 percent reduction by 2030. While this new target is not ambitious enough, it would be it would be an important first step to guide public policy in the right direction.

Protein

The strategy also calls for investment in “alternative proteins” including those from plants, insects, ‘cultured meat’, and precision fermentation.

Insect farming poses major ethical questions and comes with a host of possible environmental risks.

Cultured meat has huge potential to displace demand for ‘conventional’ animal products, but currently relies on starter cells and ‘growth serum’ which are derived from animals.

When it coms to plant-based alternative protein sources, we should cautiously welcome these, without losing sight of the central importance of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts in our national diet.

Mandatory reporting for large food companies is another interesting recommendation. This would include reporting sales of fruit and vegetables, and sales of protein by source.

Farmland

This transparency could encourage companies to set their own targets to reduce animal products and would help people identify those companies driving change, and those holding it back.

Several of the recommendations aim at increasing the consumption of fruit and vegetables nationally. These are mostly targeted at lower income households who eat less fruit and vegetables on average.

These proposals include an expansion of the Healthy Start programme and trailing a “Community Eatwell” initiative, enabling healthcare professionals to connect patients with dietary specialists and give them access to free fruit and vegetables.

While welcome, such targeted schemes don’t match the scale of the challenge. By requiring people to go through healthcare professionals and government agencies to access support, there is also a risk that the most marginalised are left out.

The strategy also makes recommendations on farming policy, such as additional investment for fruit and vegetable growing, and measures to enable habitat restoration on farmland.

Vision

It calls for a sizable portion of the Environmental Land Management scheme budget – which will form the basis for UK farm subsidies in future – to fund restoration of natural and semi-natural habitats.

Addressing issues of land management and food production is essential as this can generate an alternative source of income for farmers who might otherwise see commercial grazing land as their only option.

The government is expected to respond to the National Food Strategy with a white paper - proposed legislation - by January 2022. To match up to the scale of this challenge the government must table ambitious legislation, but what should this legislation look like?

A recent report published by The Vegan Society, Planting Value in the Food System, offers some ideas.

Written by Dr Alex Lockwood from the University of Sunderland, in consultation with The Vegan Society’s policy team, the report lays out a practical but ambitious vision for a plant-based food system in the UK.

Crisis

Crucially, it views our food system through the lens of fairness and equity for all, including non-human animals.

In researching the report, Dr Lockwood met with people from across the food system, including farmers, to understand their perspectives and hopes for the future of food.

The report proposes a Food Sustainability Bill, which would set targets for government and guide food policy to achieve better social, health and environmental outcomes.

This includes targets to reduce consumption of animal products, but with a view to achieving an entirely plant-based system. It also proposes new structures of governance, such as food sustainability council, to review progress and hold the government to account.

This level of ambition is exactly what is needed to address the environmental, social and health crisis in our food system. It demonstrates that there is a practical pathway to plant-based food and farming if we’re ready to take it.



This Author



