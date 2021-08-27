The return of England's nature engineers

Beavers will be released into the wild under Government proposals to support a “cautious” return of the semi-aquatic mammals to English rivers.

The native animals are also set to be given legal protection in England, making it an offence to deliberately capture, kill, disturb or injure them, or damage their breeding sites or resting places, as part of efforts to support their recovery.

Under plans being put out for consultation, applications for licences to release beavers into the wild would need to meet certain criteria, including local buy-in and ensuring support for landowners and river users is in place.

Engineers

Beavers are seen as nature engineers who restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees, slowing, storing and filtering water in the landscape, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding downstream.

The species was hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th century for their fur, glands and meat.

They have already made something of a return to England, and are found wild on the River Otter in Devon, the site of a successful official trial reintroduction, as well as on other rivers due to illegal releases or escapes.

Eco-tourism

They have also been introduced into enclosures in a number of English counties to help manage flooding and create habitat for other wildlife.

Conservationists back the return of beavers to restore wetland habitats, boost other wildlife, curb climate impacts such as increased flooding, and support eco-tourism – although landowners have raised concerns about the impact locally.

The Environment Department (Defra) is launching a 12-week consultation on Wednesday on further reintroductions into the wild and management of existing wild populations in England, which Environment Secretary George Eustice said would take a cautious approach.

Benefits

Mr Eustice said: “We are committed to providing opportunities to reintroduce formerly native species, such as beavers, where the benefits for the environment, people and the economy are clear.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the reintroduction of beavers in the wild, with the launch of the Government’s consultation on our national approach and management of beavers in England.

“But we also understand that there are implications for landowners, so we are taking a cautious approach to ensure that all potential impacts are carefully considered.”

Free-living

Government conservation agency Natural England will play a key role in licensing releases and managing beavers.

Its chairman Tony Juniper said the launch of the consultation “marks an important and positive moment for the future of these wonderful animals in England”, as he encouraged everyone to respond to help shape the future of wild beavers in a way that reflected as many perspectives as possible.