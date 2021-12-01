Support for nuclear no first use policies

President Joe Biden should give high priority to adopting a policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons in the current US nuclear posture review and use the occasion of the 10th Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty Review Conference in January 2022 to encourage all other countries to follow, according to a group of 34 current and former legislators from NATO countries.

The call by the legislators - made in a joint letter sent to the president and the US Congress this week - goes against recent reports that United States allies want the US government to retain the option of initiating nuclear war - or first-use.

“Let us state clearly that we do not believe that a first-use option is in the security interests of our countries or in the interests of NATO as a whole,” say the signatories. “We encourage you to take leadership on this issue and we pledge our support.”

Destruction

Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle, a member of the UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Future Generations said: “There can be no justification of first use of these hideous weapons of mass destruction,” says “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

The letter, which is organized by the civil society coalition NoFirstUse Global, highlights the current conflicts and tensions between nuclear armed and allied countries, the risks that these could escalate and the nuclear policies, such as the first-use option, that contribute to this.

Mounir Satouri, a French member of the European Parliament Security and Defense Subcommittee and the EP Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said: "Rising nuclear weapons risks are a grave danger to humanity. A global no-first use policy can reduce the risks these weapons of mass destruction pose.”

The parliamentary letter notes that no-first-use policies would not only reduce the risk of nuclear war, but would also contribute to diplomacy and multi-lateral nuclear disarmament.

Dangerous

Holger Nielsen, former foreign minister of Denmark, said: “We live in times of increasing tension in which the possession of nuclear weapons can create very dangerous situations. Agreements about no-first-use will be important steps in the disarmament process.”

The letter notes that cross-party delegations from European parliaments, the US Congress and Russian parliament have supported the adoption of no-first-use policies in declarations adopted by consensus by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. These include the Berlin Declaration (July 11, 2018) and the Tbilisi Declaration (July 5, 2016).