Indigenous communities' ecological knowledge

Indigenous people in the rainforests of Gabon have knowledge of plant and fruit-eating animal interactions that exceeds that found in academic literature, a study has found.

The preliminary results were presented at Ecology Across Borders last week by Clémentine Durand-Bessart, a PhD researcher at Biogéosciences Université de Bourgogne and Centre d'Écologie et des Sciences de la Conservation, France.

The study, which interviewed a community of indigenous people in Doussala, Gabon, found that, on average, people knew of an astonishing 732 different plant and fruit-eating animal - frugivore - interactions, with some able to identify as many as 2,700 interactions. This knowledge covered 100 frugivores from elephants to bats and 286 plant species.

Waterbuck

When comparing local knowledge with academic literature, the researchers found that 34 percent of interactions were known only to local people, compared to 22 percent of interactions which were unique to academic sources. And 44 percent were shared between both.

Clémentine Durand-Bessart said: “Comparing knowledge from local people with academic knowledge from literature, we found that even though many interactions were known by both, local people were the most knowledgeable.

"In our two months of fieldwork in Doussala, we obtained as much, if not more information on the diversity of interactions between trees and fruit-eating animals than those obtained and published in the academic literature that required decades of work.”

The researchers found that local people even had unique insight into well-studied animals. 254 plant interactions were recorded for western gorillas. Of these, 37 were well known to local people but unknown to academic literature. Similarly, 222 interactions were recorded for forest elephants with 33 being unique to local knowledge.

Local people also added interactions involving species in the area that were not previously known to eat fruit such as forest mongoose, giant pangolin and python. Three such species, white-legged duiker, forest buffalo and Defassa's waterbuck were captured feeding from trees by the researchers’ camera traps, validating the extensive knowledge of local people.