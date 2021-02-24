At the same time as Rutger Bregman published Humankind in 2020, Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods published Survival of the Friendliest.

Their work as evolutionary anthropologists has shown how friendliness and cooperation have been a driving evolutionary force that meant Homo sapiens predominated over the other many species of hominid.

In the same year, Lindsay Clarke and I published The Compassion Project, describing the transformation of the town of Frome through the vision of Helen Kingston, the lead GP at Frome Medical Practice, and Jenny Hartnoll, who set up and has run the community development service of Health Connections Mendip.

Culture

We discuss in the book the profound implications and applicability of making best use of compassion in our educational institutions, our businesses and the environment, and the necessity of the transformation of the politics of compassion.

Lying at the heart of environmental destruction is a lack of compassion. Unless the political will is present to have concern for our future and our children’s future, the battle to stop continuing fossil-fuel emissions, loss of biodiversity and increasing consumerism will still rage.

In the hope of providing reasoning, emotion and inspiration, the Survival of the Kindest podcast on the Compassionate Communities UK website seeks to find tales of the presence and absence of compassion in the many spheres of life. Guests have spoken about the startling contrast of compassion and its lack to be found in the history of the Iraq war.

The same shocking contrast can be heard through the tales of experiences of working with First Nation communities in Canada.

Mary Lou Kelley, who started a programme of palliative care amongst these communities along with First Nation researcher Holly Prince, describes how European-centric culture focuses on independence.

Social

First Nation communities are more interested in interdependence, kinship with one another, with animals and with the environment. Oh, how we cry out for such kindness! And Jonathon Porritt discusses his latest book Hope in Hell. We have reason for hope, which he describes as more than being optimistic. Hope is the cause for action.

Signs of this great manifestation of hope can be seen all over the world. Extinction Rebellion and the schools protest started by Greta Thunberg follow the great tradition of nonviolent civil disobedience that has proved to be so effective in instigating change.