A new report by the Sustainable Food Trust’s Harmony Project recommends that prisons in the UK should provide more opportunities for inmates to connect with the natural world with the goal of improving the wellbeing of staff and prisoners and supporting rehabilitation.

‘An Action Plan for Greener Prisons’ draws on research which indicates that access to the natural world, such as having the opportunity to grow food and work with animals, can improve mental wellbeing and reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

Studies also suggest that active hands-on engagement with nature is effective in supporting marginalized people to reintegrate into society. This is a result of facilitating skills development, which builds self-confidence, provides meaningful activity and develops a deeper sense of responsibility.

Reoffend

Within a prison context, horticultural programmes in particular have been proven to offer multiple benefits to prisoners.

The SFT recommends that prisons across the UK adopt a series of recommendations including: increase opportunities for horticultural education and cookery classes, introduce animal husbandry and beekeeping courses and creating a more harmonious interior colour therapy.

The charity also suggests optimising natural light and the presence of indoor plants, making use of video and photographic content depicting the natural world and introducing quieter, greener outdoor spaces.

Prisons do not work. Rates of reoffending in the UK have not fallen in recent years, despite 97 percent of prisoners expressing a desire to stop offending.

As many as half of those who spend time in prison will go on to reoffend within a year. The UK Government estimates that reoffending costs taxpayers £18 billion a year.

Sustainability

The government has now recognised the urgent need for innovative solutions by allowing prison governors greater flexibility and control.

International studies have shown that connection with nature can improve mental wellbeing, which fosters prisoner rehabilitation into society upon release and can help reduce rates of reoffending.

This presents an opportunity to adopt policies that create ‘greener prisons’ and could see increased support for improved educational training to help tackle the growing problems associated with mental health, sentence employment opportunities.

James Lucas, governor of HMP Bristol, said: “We want to transition to a more sustainable future at HMP Bristol. Our goal is to embed sustainability at the heart of the prison environment.

Food

"We believe that there are considerable benefits to prisoners and staff to considering a new, more environmental approach and we support innovative solutions.

"Consequently, we welcome the publication of this report by the Sustainable Food Trust and will continue to collaborate with The Harmony Project team to explore these ideas.”

Patrick Holden, chief executive of the SFT, said: “As this report shows, finding ways to give prisoners access to more green space as well as providing land-based activities such as gardening and horticulture, could bring significant improvements to the mental health and wellbeing of the prison population.

"The separation from the natural world and lack of opportunity to produce some of our own food that has accompanied urbanisation and agricultural intensification is a cause of many of society’s broader problems.”

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from the Sustainable Food Trust.